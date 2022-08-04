Thiago Alcantara names Liverpool's most skillful player

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is regarded as one of the most skilled and elegant players of this generation, especially with the ball at his feet. However, the Spaniard has now disclosed one player he believes is even more skillful than him, in fact the most skillful in the Reds squad.

Liverpool players spilled a few beans about each other as they played a fun game amongst themselves called, "I'm passing the phone to...". Each player who had the phone introduced the next player with a hilarious remark or an inside piece of information revealing to the fans some well kept secrets.

The penultimate guy to be handed the phone was Thiago, who chose to sincerely reveal Roberto Firmino as the most skillful player in the Liverpool team. The Spaniard, upon being handed over the phone by Joe Gomez, said:

"I'm passing the phone to someone who is the most skillful player in our squad"...cut to Bobby Firmino.

When the Brazilian was handed over the phone, he gave a wide grin and a thumbs up to the camera. The 30-year-old has been extremely impressive whenever employed in a false-nine role. His clever movement and skilled nature come to the fore when he plays in that role.

Take a look at the reel below to find out what other interesting bits Liverpool players had to say about their teammates.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher in favor of keeping Firmino at Anfield

There has been a lack of clarity on Roberto Firmino's future with just one year remaining on his current contract at Anfield. So far this summer, there has been no talk of an extension as well.

Former Liverpool defender turned Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher believes it is in the best interest of the Reds to keep Firmino at Anfield. Speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast on Football Daily, he said:

"I think getting £19 million or keeping Firmino next season, I would probably keep him. The situation Liverpool find themselves in. They don’t want to be caught short. I think Firmino will have a big role. Listen, Nunez might take time to settle and he is playing in the Premier League. And that’s not just about his ability, it’s about coming to a different league."

He added:

“So, I think Firmino could be really important this season and I think he might actually start the first few games of the season and I can imagine Nunez coming off the bench. I am not quite sure about the Juventus links."

Since joining the Anfield outfit in 2015, the 30-year-old centre-forward has made 328 appearances for the Reds, scoring 98 goals and assisting another 74. The Brazil international has been linked with a move to Juventus, who as per TuttoJuve have offered £19 million to the English club to sign him.

