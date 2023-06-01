Thiago Alcantara's wife Julia Vigas responds as Georgina Rodriguez congratulates her for announcing pregnancy

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara's wife Julia Vigas has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's remark after Julia's pregnancy announcement on social media.

Vigas, 33, has two sons with the 46-cap Spain international: Gabriel Alcantara and Seina Alcantara. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (May 31), Vigas announced that she was expecting her third child:

"The family is growing!! Can't wait to have you with us "

Expressing her excitement over Vigas' pregnancy announcement, Rodriguez wrote in a comment under her post:

"Ohhh congratulations family"

Vigas, who has been married to Thiago since 2015, replied to Rodriguez's remark:

"Thank you very much beautiful"

Rodriguez, who has been in the limelight since she got together with Ronaldo in 2016, has two kids with the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner. She is also a co-parent to the Portugal international's three other children.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo ended his 2022-23 season on an underwhelming note. He failed to guide Al-Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title despite scoring 14 goals and contributing two assists in 16 league appearances.

Thiago, meanwhile, endured a poor campaign with Liverpool, who finished fifth in the Premier League. He featured in 28 games across competitions and missed 21 through injury.

Georgina Rodriguez opens up on first meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez has opened up about her first meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo, saying that she felt embarrassed to look at him. The couple first met in 2016 when the Portugal and Al-Nassr striker visited a Gucci store in Madrid.

Speaking to El Hormiguero, Rodriguez recalled the first time she saw her current boyfriend in person:

"He's such a handsome man. When I saw him, he was so handsome that I felt embarrassed to even look at him. I was finally able to leave the shop to go home three hours later than I should have, and as I was getting ready to leave, Cristiano came in with his eldest son and some friends. Let's just say ... it was butterflies in my stomach."

When he first met Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo was plying his trade at Real Madrid. He helped them win 16 trophies, including two La Ligasand four UEFA Champions Leagues. He scored a staggering 450 goals in 438 appearances across competitions.

After leaving Real Madrid, the Sporting CP academy graduate joined Juventus in 2018. He returned to Manchester United for a second stint in the summer of 2021 before terminating his deal on a mutual agreement last November.

Poll : 0 votes