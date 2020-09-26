Thiago Alcantara will take Liverpool to another level, says Sadio Mane

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane said that he was delighted to welcome midfielder Thiago Alcantara to the Premier League champions' squad, and that he was excited by what the Spaniard would bring.

Mane also said that the two other new signings, Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas can help further raise the champions’ level.

“I think not only the fans are excited to see Thiago,” he told Liverpool's official website. “For sure, especially me and my teammates were really happy to have this kind of quality in our squad. It only makes us better.

“I can see from day one in training and the game against Chelsea what he is doing. And I’m sure he will take us to another level, for sure. And we’re looking forward to seeing Kostas and Diogo Jota as well, who is a really good signing for us. I’m really happy to have him as well.

“They are good players and they will also take us to another level, which for us is something incredible, and for the fans as well.”

Thiago made his debut for Liverpool in the 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last Sunday. He came on as a half-time substitute, replacing Jordan Henderson, and made 75 successful passes, the most any player has recorded in a 45-minute spell, since the 2003-04 season, from when data is available.

Sadio Mane looking forward to scoring more goals for Liverpool

Sadio Mane scored twice for Liverpool against Chelsea last weekend

Mane scored twice in that win against Chelsea, with a superb header to open the scoring, and then a simple finish after he pounced on a Kepa Arrizabalaga mistake.

With that, Mane scored his 83rd Liverpool goal, and it took him into the top 20 in the list of all-time Liverpool goal-scorers. The Senegalese said that he was looking forward to pushing himself higher up that list.

“I didn’t know it before, for sure,” he said. “I’m really, really proud and really happy about it because as a player you always have targets and it’s one of my targets.

“So, I’m in the 20 top scorers [now] and I’m really happy about it. I’m looking forward to scoring more and more goals for the team and to be closer [to the rest of the names on the list].”

Mane and Liverpool are in Premier League action next on Monday, as they welcome Arsenal to Anfield, looking to win a fifth straight home league game against the Gunners.