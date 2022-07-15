Thiago pokes fun at Mohamed Salah during pre-season training as Liverpool teammates engage in banter: Reports

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara enjoyed a bit of banter with his team-mate Mohamed Salah during the Premier League club's pre-season tour in Asia.

The Reds opened their pre-season in Thailand with a 4-0 loss against traditional rivals Manchester United on July 12. However, the mood in the camp remains upbeat as Thiago was recently pictured mocking Salah's topless pictures on Instagram in jest.

The former Barcelona midfielder showed off his own abs and pulled a funny face while using an exercise next to the Egyptian star. Goalkeepers Alisson and Adrian were also said to be laughing at their team-mate's antics. All four players are expected to feature against Crystal Palace in Singapore on July 15.

Speaking at a press conference, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp highlighted the importance of the pre-season. He, as quoted by the Mirror, said:

"These trips are really a wonderful, cool thing. Our fanbase here in Asia, we know how big it is and we know how important it is to come here and we love doing it. From a training point of view, and first and foremost I am a coach, it is not my favourite thing to do because if we can go to Austria for two weeks and train twice a day, that would be better."

He added:

"The most important thing is to come here and let the people see us, not only on television but live as well. We have today here 12,000 people for the open training session. That's absolutely impressive! It's really great."

After the friendly against Crystal Palace, the Reds will end their pre-season campaign with friendlies against RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg and Strasbourg. Liverpool will then take on Manchester City in the Community Shield at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on July 30.

Alan Hutton backs Liverpool's Harvey Elliott to shine

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton has claimed that Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott will be able to break into the club's first team during the 2022-23 season.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

"I think so [he can break into the first-team], I really like him. I think there's an opportunity. You look at the likes of Jordan Henderson, who's not getting any younger, Thiago [Alcantara] as good as he is isn't getting any younger."

"So, there's an opportunity for these guys coming through and hopefully Harvey Elliot will be the next one to break in."

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition A number of top flight sides approached Liverpool to take Harvey Elliott on loan next season, but Klopp was unwilling to listen, believing opportunities will present themselves to the midfielder. [ @_pauljoyce A number of top flight sides approached Liverpool to take Harvey Elliott on loan next season, but Klopp was unwilling to listen, believing opportunities will present themselves to the midfielder. [@_pauljoyce] https://t.co/w2QLMJpQrj

Elliott shot to fame following a breakthrough loan spell at EFL Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the 2020-21 season. Last campaign, he featured in just 11 matches for Liverpool due to an ankle injury he sustained in late September.

