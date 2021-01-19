Thiago ran the game against Manchester United but he's the reason behind Liverpool's attacking problems: John Barnes

Following the Reds' 0-0 draw against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, former Liverpool midfielder John Barnes has claimed that new signing Thiago might be the reason for the recent attacking problems of Jurgen Klopp's team.

"Thiago, who was running the game and was the best player in the first-half," Barnes said following the 0-0 draw. "I don't think that necessarily helped the front three."

The draw at Anfield means Liverpool are now winless in four games since their 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Klopp's side has also now failed to score in three consecutive games in the Premier League.

Despite claiming that Liverpool are favourites for the title alongside Manchester City, Barnes claimed that their attacking issues need to be addressed.

"With [Jordan] Henderson and Fabinho in midfield, they just get the ball forward and are much more direct for the three strong-running strikers to get on the ball and go on attack, Thiago slows the game down," the Englishman said.

"When he slowed the game down in tight areas, that is not Mane's game, that is not Salah's game. So we're getting used to a new system, but at the moment it's not working. In my opinion, along with Man City, we're still favourites [for the title]," Barnes concluded.

Liverpool are now 18 points behind their total at this stage of last season

Jurgen Klopp during Liverpool's 1-0 loss away at Southampton

Liverpool has taken the Premer League by storm over the past few years, amassing 196 points over two seasons and picking up the Premier League as well as a Champions League title along the way.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side are looking off the pace this season, having earned only 34 points from 18 games, a total of 18 points less than their total at the same stage last season.

The Reds have faced plenty of shocks this season including a massive 7-2 defeat away to Aston Villa and a 1-1 stalemate at home to 19th placed West Brom.

All focus on Thursday, Reds 🔴💪 pic.twitter.com/fE8lQbdjKF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 18, 2021

Despite their troubles in front of goal this season, Liverpool are still the top scorers in the Premier League this season with 37 goals and will get very little time to get back to winning ways as they host Burnley on Thursday before travelling to Old Trafford for their fourth-round tie in the FA Cup against Manchester United.