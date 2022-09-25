Thiago Silva's wife Isabelle claims Brazil are going to win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil captain Thiago Silva's wife Isabelle da Silva has claimed that Selecao are going to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Silva's side are among the favorites to lift the trophy in Qatar in what appears to be the last international tournament of the Chelsea defender's career.

His wife is adamant that her husband and Brazil will achieve glory in December.

She said (via Telefoot):

"In addition for Thiago, it's his last World Cup. This year it's for us, we're going to win! Sorry! Sorry the French!"

Téléfoot @telefoot_TF1



Isabelle Silva connaît déjà le vainqueur du Mondial "En plus pour Thiago, c’est sa dernière Coupe du monde. Cette année c’est pour nous, on va gagner ! Pardon ! Désolé les Français !"Isabelle Silva connaît déjà le vainqueur du Mondial @YassinNfaoui "En plus pour Thiago, c’est sa dernière Coupe du monde. Cette année c’est pour nous, on va gagner ! Pardon ! Désolé les Français !"Isabelle Silva connaît déjà le vainqueur du Mondial @YassinNfaoui 🇧🇷 https://t.co/q7mHEy770i

France are expected to be a problem for Brazil in Qatar with both sides boasting top talent and experience in the competition.

Les Blues are the current holders, having won the tournament back in 2018 whilst Brazil are the record holders, winning the competition on five occasions.

Silva is part of a squad that consists of the likes of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Tite's side are currently on international duty and beat Ghana 3-0 in a friendly on September 23.

Marquinhos' first-half effort and a double from Richarlison did the damage for Selecao who are in form heading towards Qatar.

Silva played 46 minutes of the encounter with the African side and his partnership with Marquinhos at the back may be key to Brazil's chances of World Cup success.

Brazil will look to avenge their 2018 FIFA World Cup disappointment

Brazil disappointed at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Brazil could only manage a quarter-final finish at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, losing 2-1 to Belgium.

The South American side haven't won the World Cup since 2002 with the likes of Ronaldo Nazario, Ronaldinho and Rivaldo part of the side.

This time round it is up to the likes of Neymar, Silva and Vinicius Jr to deliver the goods. They have been given an achievable group to advance from.

Brazil are in Group G with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon, kicking off their campaign against the Serbs on November 24.

Silva did achieve World Club Cup glory with Chelsea last season and was proud of the achievement, saying (via FIFA's official website):

“I feel immense happiness. I’ve waited 37 years for this moment. I’ve made a lot of sacrifices for this. It’s so, so difficult to become a world champion. I’m really happy. We’re all really happy."

However, a FIFA World Cup win would be on a different level and Silva would add yet another trophy to his glistening cabinet.

Silva has won the Copa America and the Confederations Cup with Selecao. He has earned 108 international caps.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far