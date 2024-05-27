Thibaut Courtois or Andriy Lunin? Carlo Ancelotti opens up on 'difficult choice' ahead of Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has refused to divulge if Thibaut Courtois or Andriy Lunin will start their UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (June 1).

Ancelotti, who helped Los Blancos lift the 2023-24 La Liga title, has a real dilemma on his hands. Both of his goalkeepers are currently fit with Courtois starting four of his team's last six appearances across all competitions, recording four shuouts.

Lunin, on the other hand, has conceded five goals in his past two matches for Real Madrid. The 25-year-old, however, has featured heavily in Courtois' injury-induced absence, keeping 12 clean sheets in 31 overall outings this season.

During a recent press conference, Ancelotti was asked who will be the starting shot-stopper in Real Madrid's Champions League summit clash against BVB. He replied (h/t X/@MadridXtra):

"The goalkeeper in the final? It's a difficult choice because Lunin has done a fantastic season and Courtois is Courtois. I will decide before the game."

Ancelotti, who has helped Los Blancos lift 12 trophies so far, could decide to bench Lunin for Courtois at Wembley. The 32-year-old Belgian played a vital role in his team's last Champions League glory, registering a record nine saves against Liverpool in the final in 2022.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti opens up on legend Toni Kroos' retirement decision

On May 21, Germany and Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos announced his decision to retire after the 2024 UEFA European Champinship.

During a recent press conference, Carlo Ancelotti was asked to share his thoughts on the 34-year-old midfielder's surprise decision. He replied (h/t Madrid Universal):

"Veteran players, legends, have to choose their destiny. Toni has made that decision and we have to respect it. We have to see him off as best as we can. I respect his decision, it's the decision of a man with balls. It's the reality."

Queried how Real Madrid plan to replace Kroos, Ancelotti responded:

"Replacing someone like that is almost impossible, but this squad has the resources in the young players to take the responsibility and follow the path marked out over the last ten years. Every years it loses pieces, but it doesn't lose the atmosphere, the attitude and the commitment. They have to maintain the clean atmosphere that exists."

Los Merengues, who could also lose Luka Modric this summer, currently have a host of talented options in the centre of the park. The likes of Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga could emerge as in-house replacements for Kroos next season.

On the other hand, Ancelotti's side are keeping tabs on Manchester City superstar Rodri ahead of the summer transfer window, as per AS. They are also monitoring Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich's situation.