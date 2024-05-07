Thibaut Courtois or Andriy Lunin? Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti confirms goalkeeper for Bayern Munich clash

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will start ahead of Thibaut Courtois in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (May 8). Fresh off the back of another La Liga title, Los Blancos are prepared to host Bayern Munich for a place in the final of Europe's premier club competition.

Ukraine international Andriy Lunin has impressed, taking his chance with both hands since the start of the season after being called up to the first team. The 25-year-old had to stand out despite the presence of loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga and became the team's first-choice shot-stopper.

Belgium international Thibaut Courtois has made his long-awaited return from injury, having missed most of the season. The 31-year-old was on the bench for the first leg against Bayern Munich before finally appearing and keeping a clean sheet against Cadiz in La Liga at the weekend.

With three fit senior goalkeepers in his squad for the remainder of the campaign, Carlo Ancelotti will have a selection headache for the remaining weeks. However, he revealed in his press conference ahead of the game against Bayern Munich (via MadridXtra):

"Andriy Lunin will play tomorrow. Courtois was good [against Cadiz] but he needs time to get back to his best version."

Lunin has been the revelation of the season for Los Blancos, as he has proved his worth to the club with a series of dazzling performances. The Ukrainian has featured 29 times for the club this season, keeping 12 clean sheets.

Real Madrid star Andriy Lunin reaches agreement with club over summer transfer - Reports

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is set to become the latest player to move from the Santiago Bernabeu to Manchester United after reports emerged of an agreement between the club. Spanish publication Nacional revealed that the 25-year-old has agreed terms with the Red Devils to become their new goalkeeper.

Lunin has enjoyed a terrific breakout season with the Spanish giants and is nearing the end of his current contract. The return of Courtois from injury, however, could mean that he will return to featuring mostly on the bench for Real Madrid.

The goalkeeper is reportedly keen on playing regularly and is likely to move in the summer, as a result. Erik ten Hag's side are looking to upgrade on Andre Onana, who has struggled to perform to his best for the team since his arrival at Old Trafford.