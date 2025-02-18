Thibaut Courtois picks dream 5-a-side team consisting of ex-Real Madrid teammates as Cristiano Ronaldo misses out

Real Madrid custodian Thibaut Courtois has snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo while naming his dream 5-a-side team. The Portuguese superstar is one of the biggest names in football and spent nine seasons with Los Blancos.

Ad

The forward arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Manchester United in the summer of 2009 as one of the best players in the world. He went on to register 450 goals from 438 games for the LaLiga giants.

However, it wasn't enough to earn Cristiano Ronaldo a place in Courtois' ideal 5-a-side team. The Belgian recently sat down with Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE and was asked to name his dream five-a-side team.

Courtois selected a team consisting of five of his current and former Real Madrid teammates. Sergio Ramos, who played 87 times alongside the Belgian for Los Blancos, found a place in the team.

Ad

Trending

Club legend Toni Kroos and former forward Eden Hazard were included in the setup as well. Courtois also selected Karim Benzema to lead the line while Vinicius Junior was the only one from the current squad to make the cut.

Courtois has been in fine form for Real Madrid this season as well, registering 10 clean sheets from 31 games across competitions. His contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires in 2026.

How many Ballon d'Or trophies did Cristiano Ronaldo win with Real Madrid?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Four of Cristiano Ronaldo's five Ballons d'Or were won during his time with Real Madrid. The Portuguese superstar first got his hands on the coveted trophy in 2008 during his first stint with Manchester United.

Ad

The win also marked the start of his historic rivalry with Lionel Messi, who would go on to win the Ballon d'Or for the next four years in a row. The Portuguese won the award as a Los Blancos player for the first time in 2013, following an impressive 2012/13 campaign. Ronaldo finished the season with 55 goals from 55 games for the LaLiga giants.

The Portuguese retained the big prize the following year as well, after winning the Champions League and the Copa del Rey with Real Madrid. Lionel Messi finished at the top of the pile once again in 2015 but Ronaldo was back in the act the following year.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or in 2016 and then retained it in 2017, which was the last time he lifted the coveted Ballon d'Or. For context, La Pulga has won the award a record eight times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback