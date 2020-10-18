Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was in a reflective mood after his team's 1-0 defeat to surprise package Cadiz in the league.

A 16th minute strike from Anthony Lozano was enough to power the visitors to a memorable win as Real Madri looked lethargic and out of ideas for the most part.

Speaking to the press after the game, Courtois emphasized that the defeat should only be viewed as a wake-up call and that Real Madrid cannot attach too much importance to it.

"A defeat is always a good thing because it gives you a wake-up call to get back down to work, realise the things we're doing badly and to improve."

"We shouldn't attach too much importance to it. It's a defeat, in particular you've got to win your home games, but the games now come thick and fast and we'll have to put in a good performance against Shakhtar, win the match and head to the Camp Nou in confident mood."

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro had strong words for his teammates

Real Madrid midfield enforcer Casemiro - who didn't play during an abysmal first half but was one of the four substitutes Zinedine Zidane introduced in the second - didn't mince his words when asked his match analysis.

He openly bemoaned the attitude of the players who were on the pitch in the first half - a starting XI that included five changes from Real Madrid's previous league game against Levante.

"We worked hard and fought, but they played better than us in the first-half. In the second-half we pressured higher up and we had more control of the game, but Cadiz is a quality side and we gifted them the game in the first-half," he said.

"We have to look at the mistakes, but the attitude in the first-half was not good enough and we've lost three points against a very organised side who knew exactly what they had to do on the pitch. We have to forget about it because we now have a Champions League week and it's important for us to start well as it's a very long and hard week."

l Madrid take on Shakhtar Donetsk in a mid-week Champions League clash before facing Barcelona - who lost 1-0 to Getafe - in the season's first El Clasico next weekend.