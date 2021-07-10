“He’s a star player?” - Thibaut Courtois takes swipe at Manchester United star 

Belgium and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has taken a swipe at Manchester United forward Anthony Martial. Courtois refused to label him a 'major player' in a conversation with fellow Belgian Jan Vertonghen, according to Pickx Sports.

In a short gameshow on YouTube, Jan Vertonghen and Thibaut Courtois were asked to name three major players not taking part in the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament.

Courtois could only name one player: former club teammate Sergio Ramos. Vertonghen then listed out players Courtois could have named, including Manchester United forward Anthony Martial. The Real Madrid shot-stopper quickly dismissed this by suggesting Martial could no longer be considered a major player. Courtois said:

“He’s not a major player.”

Jan Vertonghen: “Name 3 major European players not at the Euros.”



Thibaut Courtois can only name Sergio Ramos.



Vertonghen then lists players he could have said & included Anthony Martial.



Courtois: “He’s not a major player.” (Pickx Sports) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) July 9, 2021

Anthony Martial did not have the best seasons at Manchester United last time around. The Frenchman had scored just seven goals in 36 appearances for the Red Devils in 2020-21 and lost his place to an aging Edinson Cavani. Martial did not feature in Manchester United's starting XI for many crucial games, including the Europa League final.

Due to his poor club form and persistent injury problems, Martial also lost his place in France's squad for Euro 2020. Didier Deschamps chose to recall Real Madrid's Karim Benzema instead.

Manchester United are looking to sign a new forward this summer

Manchester United seem to be losing patience with Anthony Martial and are already in the market to sign a new centre-forward. According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have three strikers on their radar. These include the likes of Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Anthony Martial struggled at Manchester United in the 2020-21 season. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

According to the aforementioned source, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a huge admirer of an old fashioned number nine like Everton's Calvert-Lewin. Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, meanwhile, have been Manchester United's long-term targets.

However, the Red Devils are not the only club interested in Kane and Haaland. Rivals Manchester City are currently favorites to land the Spurs striker while Chelsea are chasing Haaland as well. The Champions League winners are ready to make a British record offer to land the 20-year-old Dortmund star.

Due to his rotten form and the emergence of Edinson Cavani, it looks the end of Martial's time at Manchester United.

