Thierry Henry believes Liverpool-linked star can have Steven Gerrard-esque impact at the Anfield club

Thierry Henry recently praised Liverpool target Jude Bellingham and claimed that the Englishman could have an impact as great as Steven Gerrard's for the Anfield club.

Bellingham, who currently plays for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield. Speaking about Bellingham's potential move to the Reds, Henry said (via Daily Star):

"He's all-round, he's complete, he likes to show some movement, skills going forward. What I like about him is the way he always wants the ball, he never hides whether he has to defend or to attack, he's always on the ball looking to see if he can feed his strikers.

"This is what I like about him, he's willing to try and get the ball back - it's not only about skills in football."

Henry further added:

"He's going to get that ball, see if he can play, he's going to go around and pass it, be available and pass it to his mate again. He can do whatever he wants at this particular moment and we all know this is why a lot of people want him because he has that in his locker.

"Taking the ball, going the other side, dummying the player and finishing with the outside of his foot, what a player. A lot of teams want him, we all have an idea of where he might end up."

When quizzed on whether Bellingham reminded him of Liverpool legend Gerrard, Henry said:

"Yeah he does, I have to say, "It's a tough one, I loved the way Stevie G used to play, Stevie G had something - he used to grab his team with him and everyone played better. I go back to that final goal, I saw you look at him and go 'we'll follow you' and Stevie G had that.

"I don't know if he has that but if we talk about that quality that what he has and if he goes to that team that we all know you love, he can have that impact."

Can Liverpool secure Jude Bellingham's signature?

Apart from Liverpool, Real Madrid are also interested in signing Jude Bellingham. Dortmund have set a price tag of €150 million for the player.

Liverpool are in dire need of midfield reinforcements. The likes of Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, and more have failed to replicate their best form so far this season.

Given Bellingham's well-documented qualities, he could be a fantastic addition. At 19, Bellingham has the best days of his career lying ahead of him.

