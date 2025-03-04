Thierry Henry, Bukayo Saka and more: Martin Odegaard builds his all-time dream Arsenal player

Martin Odegaard recently created his dream football player entirely made out of the attributes of current and former Arsenal players. During a recent interview with TNT Sports (via X/Football on TNT Sports), Odegaard picked some former and current players to create a footballer with their strengths.

Martin Odegaard chose French legend Thierry Henry for the precision of his right foot. The Norwegian midfielder took his teammate Bukayo Saka's name for the left foot. The 26-year-old then chose Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes for his heading ability and Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira's for leadership.

For skills, the Arsenal captain went with Belgian attacker Leandro Trossard, who joined the Gunners from Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2023. Odegaard picked former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho for his footballing IQ and completed his dream football player by choosing English defender Ben White as the engine.

Martin Odegaard joined the Gunners permanently from Real Madrid in August 2021 after a six-month loan spell in north London. Since then, the Norwegian midfielder has bagged 38 goals and 31 assists across all competitions in 181 appearances for the club.

The former Real Madrid midfielder was named captain of the Premier League side in July 2022. Meanwhile, Odegaard has also been the Norway captain since 2021.

Barcelona offered a chance to buy Arsenal's Thomas Partey on a free transfer: Reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona have been offered a chance to sign Thomas Partey on a free transfer at the end of the season. The former Atletico Madrid midfielder's contract with Mikel Arteta's side will expire in the summer.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been an important player for the Gunners this season, making 39 appearances across all competitions, bagging three goals and assists each. Partey has also started 22 Premier League matches for Arsenal. However, he's yet to reach an agreement for an extension.

As a result, his representatives are considering other potential options, including joining Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of the season. Despite the offer, La Blaugrana haven't taken any step forward for the Ghana international.

The La Liga giants are said to be focusing on offering Frenkie de Jong a contract extension and pushing up academy prospects Marc Casado and Marc Bernal. As per the aforementioned report, the 33-year-old has also garnered the interest of Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

