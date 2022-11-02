Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has compared Liverpool superstar Darwin Nunez to Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez and Uruguay striker Luis Suarez.

Nunez, 23, bagged his third UEFA Champions League goal of the season in his team's 2-0 home win over Napoli on Tuesday (1 November). After coming on as a substitute in the 73rd minute, he assisted Mohamed Salah's opener before netting deep in injury time.

Speaking on CBS Sports after the conclusion of the Group A fixture, Henry shared his thoughts on Nunez's development at Anfield. He said:

"I think he needs confidence. The confidence I'm talking about is when you are at a club, and you feel like you are going to play week in, week out, you are a bit colder in front of the goal. Because he wants to please so much and do so much, he rushes it."

"He gets the ball and rushes it instead of controlling the ball and going back on his right foot or finishing it clean. I went through that; when you arrive, big signing, you're coming after Sadio Mane and you overdo it at times instead of being calm and cool."

Henry asserted that the Uruguayan will become a handful for defenders in the future, comparing his playing style to two South American icons – Sanchez and Suarez. He added:

"He's more the type of guy [who] when he gets one [goal] things will come. Is he a finisher like Robbie Fowler? I don't think he is. Not a lot of people were like Robbie Fowler, in fairness. But he has goals in him, he's a bit more of a handful."

"A bit like Alexis Sanchez or a young Luis Suarez, where you felt like things were bouncing off him. When you start to master what you're good at, you can control it better, and when that will happen to him, I think he can be a handful. This Liverpool side is a bit different because the team waits and he needs to adapt to that."

Nunez, who arrived from Benfica for an initial fee of £64 million in June, has been in fine form of late. He has registered seven goals and two assists in just 743 minutes of action this campaign for the Reds.

GiveMeSport @GiveMeSport Darwin Nunez: 7 goals in 743 minutes

Cristiano Ronaldo: 3 goals in 871 minutes

Karim Benzema: 6 goals in 928 minutes

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Raheem Sterling: 4 goals in 1,249 minutes



Darwin Nunez hasn't been a 'flop' at Liverpool. He needs more time to silence the doubters 🤫

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha on Liverpool's radar for next summer

Speaking of Liverpool transfers, according to Calciomercato (via Fichajes), Liverpool are planning their squad for next season and have identified Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha as a transfer target. With his contract set to expire in June of 2023, the player is set to be available for free next summer.

Zaha, 29, has been the Eagles' talisman for the past eight seasons, helping them consolidate their stature as a mid-table Premier League club. He opened the 2022-23 campaign on a positive note, registering five goals and one assist in 11 Premier League starts.

The air of uncertainty surrounding Roberto Firmino's future while he is in the final year of his contract has also forced Liverpool to prepare their recruitment strategy beforehand.

