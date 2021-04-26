Thierry Henry criticizes Arsenal after ESL fiasco

Thierry Henry has ripped into Arsenal over their participation in the European Super League debacle. The Gunners announced last week that they were part of the 12 founding clubs of the ESL, before massive fan backlash forced them to retract their statement.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes the club has lost its core values and is being run more like a business than a football team. He told The Telegraph:

"I do not recognise my club and what happened just now, with them trying to join a league that would have been closed, makes no sense to me. They have been running the club like a company, not a football club, and they showed their hand. Maybe it’s a lack of understanding of the core football values and maybe the money was too big of a temptation. Whatever it was, they got it wrong. Badly wrong."

He continued:

"I was genuinely shocked like most people and couldn’t believe what was unfolding. I have never talked before, but what happened recently made me realise fans, this is your club. It is your club and I’m an Arsenal fan too. I’m proud of what the fans achieved. Not just Arsenal fans, all the fans. The result was a victory for football."

EXCLUSIVE: Thierry Henry interview on why he does not recognise the Arsenal he loves, backing the fan protests against the Kroenkes and the club's involvement in the ESL #afc https://t.co/m1LO2JXJ2m — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) April 24, 2021

The Premier League club wrote an open letter to their fans last week to apologize, while also announcing their withdrawal from the ESL.

Arsenal owners not looking to sell club

Arsenal fans have called for Kroenke to sell the club

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke's son, Josh, was in attendance at a fan forum event on Wednesday where he answered many queries from fans. The American was quick to dismiss any rumors of selling the club. He explained:

"I think from an English fan’s perspective, and this is what was so educating for me, they want to see more big matches. But as one Chelsea supporter wrote on a sign that I saw online the other day, you still want your cold nights in Stoke. I think to me that sent a strong message of the English Premier League, football in the UK as a whole and the fan sentiment across England."

He continued,

"We got it wrong, and that is why we are here today. I believe we are fit to carry on in our position as custodians of Arsenal. We were put in a very difficult position by forces outside of the club. We have the same plans for summer that we had several weeks ago and I’m still excited about those."

Big turnout already at the Emirates as fans protest against Arsenal’s Kroenke owners pic.twitter.com/awbMKn0bhX — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) April 23, 2021