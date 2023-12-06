Thierry Henry delivers grim verdict on Arsenal's goalkeeping situation after David Raya's horror show in 4-3 Luton Town win

Thierry Henry was not impressed with Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya after the 4-3 win over Luton Town in the Premier League on Tuesday, November 5. He said that the Spaniard was responsible for two of Luton's three goals. But he added that Aaron Ramsdale also made the same amount of mistakes but went unpunished.

Henry claimed on Amazon Prime that the goals scored by Elijah Adebayo and Ross Barkley were down to mistakes by Raya. He added that the goalkeeper needs to remain focused and was quoted by Metro as saying:

"Yeah the corner and the goal of Ross Barkley… But I’m going to play the devil’s advocate, I watched the Brentford game. Ramsdale made two mistakes and didn’t get punished. So that was only his luck. I don’t know if you remember, there was a missed pass, the ball, Declan Rice save it on the line.

"Afterwards he wanted to throw the ball, it bounced above the head of the striker. So many times, go with the closest part of your body to the ball, which is your foot."

Henry named other goalkeepers who have made similar mistakes in the past, saying:

"(David) De Gea, Nick Pope does it, Peter Schmeichel used to do it – by time you go down there, how are you going to save that? The ball is going to his feet and by the time he goes down here, if you stay, the ball is going to your feet easily. But if you take it away, the ball will go under. It’s an awkward way of stopping it.

He added:

"If he stands his ground like Peter Schmeichel and De Gea used to do, they used to save that with their feet all day every day. It’s easy for me to talk because I was not a goalkeeper, but if you stay, he saves that."

With the score at 2-1, Raya first missed a corner allowing Adebayo to score in the 49th minute. He then let in a shot from Barkley he should've arguably comfortably saved.

However, it didn't cost his side as Kai Havertz (60') and Declan Rice (97') scored to seal a dramatic last-gasp win for Arsenal over Luton.

Mikel Arteta confirms he has spoken to Arsenal star

Mikel Arteta spoke to the media after the win over Luton Town and confirmed that he had spoken to David Raya about his mistakes. The Gunners manager admitted that they needed to defend better and claimed that it was not just the Arsenal goalkeeper who needed to improve.

He was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"I think we can defend the goals much better, that's for sure. I spoke with all of them. They are all jumping. They're so happy. So I'm a really happy manager today."

The win saw Arsenal move five points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table, having played one more game. The Gunners have lost just once in 14 league games this season and are keen on ending their title drought.

Arsenal were on top of the Premier League table for over 90% of last season. However, they slipped up at the end and Manchester City went on to lift the title for the third time in a row.