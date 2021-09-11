"Thierry Henry is on a different level" - Patrick Vieira compares Premier League superstar to Arsenal legend

Former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira has opined that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane doesn't belong in the same class as his ex-colleague Thierry Henry. The 45-year-old, who is currently the manager of Crystal Palace, made the comments ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Vieira was quoted as saying:

“Thierry Henry is on a different level. I love Kane, he's a fantastic player, but Thierry is still Thierry."

Patrick Vieira (asked about comparison between Thierry Henry and Harry Kane) “Thierry am sorry is on a different level” pic.twitter.com/epgfCKPSrs — Osman 🎗 (@OsmanZtheGooner) September 10, 2021

“He could do everything. He had the pace, the power, he could run in behind, he could get the ball at his feet and dribble past three or four players and score. Maybe it’s because I played with Thierry, I see him in a different way," he added.

"So it’s easier for me to talk about Thierry than to talk about Kane. But I see Thierry as in the top three of all time,” said the Crystal Palace boss.

The Frenchman also spoke about Harry Kane's continuity at Tottenham Hotspur following heavy links of a departure during the summer transfer window:

“If he [Kane} decided to stay at Spurs, it was because that was the best decision, or because the situation meant they didn’t allow him to go somewhere else."

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽



I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021

"I believe he is part of the three best strikers in Europe. I saw the game England played against Poland and he’s a terrific player, there’s no doubt about it," he added.

Thierry Henry is regarded as one of the greatest players in Premier League history. The Frenchman bagged an incredible 228 goals and 105 assists during his eight-year spell at Arsenal.

Harry Kane, meanwhile, also has a laudable record in the English top flight. He's bagged 223 goals and 49 assists for Tottenham Hotspur in the EPL so far and is primed to add even more in the coming seasons.

Harry Kane remains a huge force to reckon with in the Premier League

Arsenal off to a slow start in the Premier League

Arsenal are yet to find their feet in the Premier League this season. The Gunners entered the league with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to newcomers Brentford.

Arsenal followed that up with another 2-0 loss to Chelsea before suffering their biggest humiliation so far as Manchester City hammered them 5-0 last time out.

Mikel Arteta's men currently occupy 20th position in the table and will need to improve drastically in the coming weeks to save their season. Up next, Arsenal will lock horns with Norwich City this weekend. It remains to be seen if they'll step up at the Emirates Stadium.

