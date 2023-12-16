Thierry Henry explains what's missing in Arsenal's attack compared to PL title rivals

Arsenal icon Thierry Henry has pinpointed the missing element in the Gunners' attack this season. The pundit has urged the Gunners' front line to score more goals to keep up with their rivals in the Premier League title race.

The north London outfit are currently second in the table, one point behind league leaders Liverpool. Mikel Arteta's men have won 11 of their 16 encounters in the English top tier this term, scoring 33 goals.

However, Arsenal's front three of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus have only netted nine times between them. This statistic worries Henry, who believes the Gunners trio needs to step up in front of goal to challenge for the title.

The former Barcelona forward said on CBS Sports (via football.london):

“If you take the front three that have been playing the last two Premier League games and more often than not. You think of Leandro Trossard on the bench. But if you think of the front three of Man City, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Tottenham and look at our front three. You can take it two ways."

He added:

"You are saying, as an Arsenal fan, you are (second in the table) and the front three that maybe didn’t play all the time. We are nine goals (in total so far this season), so if we ever start to score goals, then we can win this league."

Henry concluded:

“Or you are saying, if they stay at the same pace, then it’s going to be difficult to win the Premier League. You need to find a way to score goals and kill teams. I hope as an Arsenal fan, they can reach that level."

The Gunners will next face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates on Sunday (December 17).

Mikel Arteta provides update on key Arsenal player ahead of Brighton clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Gabriel Martinelli is available for selection in his side's Brighton clash this weekend. The Brazil international did not feature in the Gunners' 1-1 draw with PSV in their midweek Champions League clash.

The winger was sidelined as he was feeling unwell, per 90min. When asked about Martinelli's fitness, Arteta said in a pre-match press conference:

"He's feeling good. He'll be in contention."

Martinelli has registered 14 Premier League appearances this season, coming off the bench in one of those fixtures. The Brazilian winger has scored two goals and assists each in the English top tier this term.

He has been productive in the UEFA Champions League as well, scoring two goals and providing one assist in three matches.