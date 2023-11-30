Thierry Henry hopes to see Arsenal superstar back to his best after 6-0 UEFA Champions League win over RC Lens

Arsenal great Thierry Henry has claimed that he is hopeful about Martin Odegaard finding back his best form after his goal-scoring performance in his side's recent 6-0 win over RC Lens.

The Gunners, who are currently atop their UEFA Champions League Group B with 12 points from five outings, defeated Lens at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday (November 29). Odegaard netted a fine left-footed goal in the 45th minute after Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli each scored inside 27 minutes. After the break, Jorginho completed the rout with a 86th minute strike.

Speaking on CBS Sports, Henry shared his two cents on Odegaard's performance against the Ligue 1 outfit. He commented (h/t HITC):

"I am thinking about Odegaard. We need to have him back on track. I am not saying he hasn't been good. I am saying he hasn't been to the standard of where he was. I hope the goal tonight for him will be good for him."

Claiming Odegaard to be vital for Arsenal's style of play, Henry added:

"You can see in the celebration. There is a moment of: 'Wow, I have been waiting'. I think it's vital he can be good for us because we do need him. He is the heart of the team, alongside Bukayo Saka."

Odegaard, who registered 15 goals and eight assists last term, has lately struggled to replicate his usual form in the ongoing 2023-24 season. The 24-year-old has hit six goals and contributed one assist in 17 matches across competitions for Arsenal so far this campaign.

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Jesus slams critics for doubting goal-scoring nous after victory

Speaking after his side's latest 6-0 victory against RC Lens, Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus slammed his critics for questioning his ability in and around the penalty box. He elaborated (h/t Daily Mail):

"I know what my qualities are, and I know what I can bring to the team. I can score, and I can also help with other things, like opening spaces. But the only people who can see it are those who watch the game and understand. Those who don't understand will say, 'Oh, he didn't score today'."

Jesus, who arrived from Manchester City for £45 million in 2022, said:

"But maybe I run and open space for someone, and then, let's be honest, I don't miss a lot of chances. I think it's not about, 'He doesn't know how to score'. Sometimes I have to be more in the box, that's the one thing I am working on. Tonight I was more in the box."

So far, the 26-year-old Brazilian has scored 16 goals and provided 10 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners.

The four-time Premier League winner will next feature for Arsenal in their Premier League tie against Wolves on Saturday (December 2).