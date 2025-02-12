Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards make bold Ballon d'Or 2025 winner prediction with Mohamed Salah and Vinicius Jr leading race

Premier League icons Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards were conflicted when asked to predict who would win the 2025 Ballon d'Or award. The trio claimed that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr are the two most likely candidates to take home the prestigious title.

Although his current contract at Anfield expires at the end of the 2024-25 season, Salah has been unstoppable for the Reds in this campaign. He has racked up a staggering 26 goals and 18 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions, powering Liverpool to the top of the Premier League and UEFA Champions League standings.

On the other hand, Vinicius has picked up where he left off in the 2023-24 campaign, delivering consistent performances for Real Madrid. The Brazilian has bagged 16 goals and 11 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

Many claimed that Vinicius was snubbed when Manchester City midfielder Rodri won the 2024 Ballon d'Or title. While the 24-year-old is on track to beat his record from last season, Salah's sublime form has placed him firmly in the race for the coveted golden ball.

On CBS Sports, presenter Kate Abdo asked Henry, Carragher, and Richards for their opinions on the race for the 2025 Ballon d'Or. Carragher, who made 737 appearances for Liverpool over 18 seasons, promptly replied:

"Mohamed Salah!"

Henry concurred with his fellow panelists, saying:

"I'm with Jamie, yeah, if he carries on like that."

Richards said:

"He (Vinicius) is my mate but probably Salah as well."

The Frenchman then made an interesting claim, asserting that team success might have a part to play in the eventual result. He added:

"It depends on what they will win."

Other names in the running for the 2025 Ballon d'Or include Barcelona stars Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, Manchester City's Erling Haaland, and Real Madrid duo Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.

"It's not made yet" - Fabrizio Romano makes claim about Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that there has been no movement in Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah's contract negotiations with Liverpool.

The 32-year-old, who has notched up excellent performances this season, still has an uncertain future at Anfield. The Reds currently run the risk of losing him on a free transfer in the summer, alongside other big names like club captain Virgil van Dijk and superstar full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

On Wednesday (February 12), in his exclusive GiveMeSport newsletter, Romano delivered an update on the situation. He wrote:

"There are no substantial updates yet. As we said for Van Dijk, I think also for Salah now the only update will be when decision is made. It's not made yet, as interest from Saudi remains and Liverpool keep hoping to get the green light over new deal."

Amid the contractual uncertainty, Salah will likely be seen in action in Liverpool's upcoming fixture, a Merseyside Derby in the EPL against Everton on February 12.

