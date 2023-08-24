Thierry Henry labels Mikel Arteta a 'mini Pep' and highlights similarities between Arsenal and Manchester City bosses 

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has made an interesting comparison between Mikel Arteta and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. The Frenchman highlighted the similarities between the two Spanish coaches.

Arteta spent three-and-a-half years under the tutelage of Guardiola as assistant manager at Manchester City, winning two Premier League titles together. The Arsenal boss certainly gained immense experience during his time with the Spanish manager.

Henry appeared on his former teammate David Seaman's podcast and was asked whether there were similarities between the Arsenal manager and Guardiola. The Frenchman replied (as quoted by The Mirror):

"He's like a mini Pep! I'm happy, you know but I'm not going to say he's not, he is. When I say he’s a mini Pep, he is, so to speak, he is going to put his own sauce in it, as you can see. He’s very different in certain ways, but the tactics are virtually the same."

He added:

"The demeanour, the way he is, the way he talks very well to the press. I like his attitude, his demeanour, the way he is as a coach, the way they trust him. So now the only thing that is missing is obviously winning the title.”

Henry has worked with both Arteta and Guardiola, though in different capacities. The retired France international had a brief loan spell with the Gunners, where he played alongside Arteta.

He also played under the management of Guardiola during their time at Barcelona (between 2008 and 2010).

"Obviously the way it finished" - Thierry Henry further compares Arteta and Guardiola and reflects on title race between Arsenal and Manchester City

The Frenchman further broke down the tactics of Arteta, who managed an in-form Arsenal last season that challenged Manchester City for the title.

The Gunners had one of their best campaigns in the English top tier in a long time last season. The north London outfit put on some stellar performances, dominating the top of the league for the majority of the season.

However, they slipped up after a string of losses in April, conceding the No.1 spot to Manchester City. Though they emerged as great contenders, the Gunners were unable to dethrone the English champions last term.

Henry offered his insight on how Arteta managed his team last term and said:

"Fullback goes in, wingers high and wide, two ten's - people make me laugh, last year when they were like 'oh Granit Xhaka has changed', yeah obviously, he's not in front of the defensive building so less mistakes, doesn't lose the ball often. 'Oh he scores more goals', well obviously, he's higher [up the pitch], you know. 'Oh Partey is a good player now', well instead of trying to stop the counter alone, he has a fullback on his left and his right. Now he can concentrate on what is in front of him."

The former Arsenal forward concluded:

"There was a system in possession to make sure that when you are on the ball you don't concede a counter, obviously the way it finished - it finished, but yeah a lot of similarities."