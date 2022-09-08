Thierry Henry names Liverpool star who can make something happen ‘out of nowhere’

Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry has applauded Liverpool winger Luis Diaz's knack for scoring goals 'out of nowhere' in a game. The Reds had a disappointing start to their UEFA Champions League campaign as they suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of Napoli on Wednesday (September 7).

Jurgen Klopp's side had little to no positives from the game. However, Luis Diaz did grab a goal in the second half to reduce the deficit. The goal proved to be just a consolation in the game at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Henry credited Diaz's goal in an overall poor Liverpool display. The former player-turned-pundit said the following on CBS Sports (via HITC):

“Well, he did get a goal, in the typical way in which Luis Diaz does. But always something out of nowhere. He had another one where he nearly scored again. But we know that from him. It was really poor, for me, from Liverpool.”

Diaz only arrived at Anfield in January earlier this year and has already established himself as a vital member of the attack. The Colombian international has filled the void left behind by Sadio Mane, who joined Bayern Munich in the recently concluded summer transfer window.

Luis Diaz primarily plays on the left wing with Mohamed Salah on the opposite flank. The pair are partnered by either Roberto Firmino or Darwin Nunez, who act as the sole centre-forward.

The second time Luis Diaz scored a goal out of nowhere for Liverpool rhis season

Luis Diaz's goal against Napoli was the second time this season where he scored out of nowhere for Liverpool. The former FC Porto star scored a similar goal for the Reds against Crystal Palace earlier this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side were trailing the game 1-0. To make matters worse, new signing Darwin Nunez was sent off in the second half following a headbutt on Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

Diaz, however, took matters into his own hands and produced an excellent finish to bring Liverpool level in the game. The Colombian winger dribbled the ball inside from the left wing and curled the ball past goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, four minutes after Nunez's red card.

Diaz has made a bright start to the new season for the Reds. The winger has scored four goals from eight appearances across all competitions. He netted a brace against Bournemouth at Anfield in a 9-0 win last month.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava