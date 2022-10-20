Thierry Henry and Patrice Evra in agreement over Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to leave Manchester United vs Tottenham clash early

Thierry Henry and Patrice Evra were in agreement over Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to leave Manchester United's clash with Tottenham Hotspur before full-time.

The Portuguese, who started on the bench, stormed down the tunnel before the full-time whistle after realizing he wasn't going to be subbed on.

His actions have drawn criticism from all quarters, including from the Red Devils faithful, with many slamming Ronaldo's behavior as disgraceful.

However, the 37-year-old has received some sort of support from two former Premier League stars, Henry and Evra, with the latter being an ex-teammate and a close friend.

Speaking on Amazon Prime Video after the clash, Henry said (via Express):

"I don't know, that's something the manager is going to have to deal with. There was a game, a magnificent game for Manchester United, the story shouldn't be Ronaldo walking off. [No he doesn't make the story], not for me, not for me."

While the Arsenal legend refused to make a big deal of the Ronaldo incident, Evra felt people shouldn't jump the gun as it's unclear as to what happened.

He said:

"I think everyone is different, I want to stay on the performance, it's not to protect Cristiano or whatever. We don't know if he even said to Ten Hag, I'm going in and we're going to make a story just showing him walking.

"Maybe he said to Ten Hag I'm going inside to do some treatment so I don't want to find any excuse but I want to be focused more on the performance of Man Utd, we need to stop talking every day about Cristiano."

Manchester United overcame Tottenham 2-0 at Old Trafford, courtesy of second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes.

With 19 points from 10 games, the Red Devils are in fifth place in the league standings, while Spurs are up in third with 23 in 11.

Ronaldo's role has reduced at Manchester United under Ten Hag

Despite netting 24 goals in all competitions in his first season back at the club, Ronaldo has been used sparingly by Ten Hag.

He's clocked only 340 minutes of action in the league, netting once, as his best days seem to be behind him now.

While his finishing isn't as ruthless as it once was, the forward hasn't contributed much in the gameplay either, making it all the more obvious that age has caught up with him.

However, given his overall fitness, Ronaldo will continue to be of importance to the side, especially in cup competitions.

