Thierry Henry provides straightforward response when asked to comment on Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal comparisons

Thierry Henry has provided a straightforward response when asked to comment on the comparisons between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal. There have been quite a few conversations around the Barcelona legend and the Blaugrana prodigy, both of whom have lit Catalonia up with the ball at their feet.

Barca have been searching for a replacement for Messi since the legendary playmaker left in 2021. At first, it seemed like Ansu Fati would take on the Messi role at the club, but injuries have since stalled the winger's progress. However, Yamal's emergence for the Catalan giants has brought up the conversations around Messi's mantle once more.

He was only 15 years old when he broke into the first team under Xavi Hernandez, making his debut in 2023. The prodigy, now 17 years old, has quickly become one of the most important players for Barcelona and Spain, notably winning Euro 2024 with his country.

Despite the growing comparisons between Yamal and Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry does not agree. In an interview, he played down such comparisons, explaining (via GOAL):

"I don't like comparisons! I don't like when people compare eras or players. Leo is Leo, and Lamine Yamal... He isn't even trying to be Lamine Yamal - he is already Lamine Yamal."

Thiery Henry is not the first player to ignore any Lionel Messi and Yamal comparisons, with former Barcelona striker David Villa calling it annoying.

David Villa refers to Lionel Messi-Lamine Yamal comparisons as "annoying"

Earlier this year, David Villa referred to the comparisons between Lionel Messi and Yamal as 'annoying' in an interview. He praised for the Spanish winger, admitting to AS that Yamal is set to be at the top for a long time.

However, when it came to comparisons with Lionel Messi, Villa argued that it was not necessary for fans to create them. He said (via GOAL):

“I think that comparing any player to Messi is annoying nowadays. Yamal is already a world star. He’s been achieving important things for two years and, as a Cule, I’m excited again."

“And of course the fans have the right to be excited about him, but I don’t think it’s necessary to compare him with Messi because he’s going to have a very good career," Villa added.

While Lamine Yamal's career has just started with Barcelona, Messi's time at the Camp Nou has long ended. The legendary playmaker has left Europe behind, currently plying his trade for Inter Miami.

