Jude Bellingham took center stage as former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry engaged in a playful exchange of words during a post-match show on Wednesday, September 20. The topic was the future of the young sensation, creating ripples with his impressive performances at Real Madrid.

As the discussion revolved around the rising star's brilliant start of the career at Real Madrid, Carragher playfully suggested:

"I'm sure Jude wants to try the Premier League one day, and where better than six-times Champions League winners Liverpool?" (via CBS Sports Golazo)

Carragher's jest was met with a witty retort from Henry. With a grin, Thierry Henry said:

"He is playing for a team that has won 14."

The reference was, of course, to Real Madrid's impressive haul of 14 UEFA Champions League titles. The banter unfolded in the backdrop of Real Madrid's 1-0 victory over Union Berlin on Wednesday, secured by an injury-time goal from Jude Bellingham.

The England international has been on a goal-scoring spree since his summer transfer to the Spanish capital, leaving a significant mark on the Los Blancos' campaign.

In just six appearances across various tournaments, the 20-year-old has netted six goals and provided an additional assist. With superstar goalscorer Vinicius Junior sidelined due to injury, Bellingham has stepped up, consistently delivering crucial goals for Real Madrid. As a result, Los Blancos currently sit at the top of the La Liga table, boasting a perfect record of five wins in as many matches.

Liverpool were among the exclusive group, including Real Madrid, PSG, and Manchester United, mulling plans to sign Bellingham this summer. However, the Reds pulled out of the race due to the incremental transfer cost set by Borussia Dortmund. Eventually, Real Madrid signed the England midfielder, paying €103m (£88.5m) for the 20-year-old and various potential add-ons.

Jude Bellingham thrilled by "UCL Magic" as Real Madrid secure late victory against Union Berlin

England international Jude Bellingham has shared his awe-inspiring experience of playing in the UEFA Champions League at the iconic Bernabeu Stadium. He netted a crucial injury-time goal to help Real Madrid kickstart their new Champions League campaign on a winning note.

In his post after the game, Bellingham wrote on X:

''First experience of that UCL magic at the Bernabeu, unbelievable. #HalaMadrid.''

Bellingham's tweet reflects his delight and echoes the sentiments of fans who witnessed the thrilling UCL encounter at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid is in Group C, alongside Napoli, Braga, and Union Berlin. Stats from Sofascore revealed that Jude Bellingham created a big chance, had two shots on target, and maintained an 89% passing accuracy with 89 touches.