Thierry Henry snubs Lionel Messi as he names Arsenal legend as his best-ever teammate

Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry was asked to pick his best-ever teammate. It was never going to be an easy choice as the legendary striker played with some of the best players during his career.

Henry represented European heavyweights like Arsenal and Barcelona, amongst other clubs, while also playing for France on the international level.

While many expected the former Gunners man to pick Lionel Messi, Henry opted to go with Dennis Bergkamp instead.

On CBS Sports' Champions League show (via Instagram's CBSSportsGolazo), he was asked by host Kate Abdo to pick the best player he has played alongside.

Henry answered:

"Dennis Bergkamp."

Abdo was surprised with the answer and further probed:

"Ooo okay. Not Messi?"

Henry stayed firm to his choice, repeating:

"Dennis Bergkamp."

Abdo's curiosity was piqued by the answer and she further asked:

"Because?"

Henry saw the funny side of the situation and wittily replied:

"Is(n't) it quick fire?"

You can catch the conversation here:

Henry then went on to explain later that he admired Bergkamp's attitude in training despite being the best player at Arsenal at that moment (when the French forward had initially joined the club).

The Premier League legend further added that Bergkamp was the first to training and worked harder than everyone despite being the best player on the team. Henry reasoned that even though he played with more skillful players later on, Bergkamp taught him the value and art of being a top professional.

Henry admires Lionel Messi's greatness in the world of football

While Henry may have snubbed Messi in this particular category, there is no denying the respect he has in place for the Argentine winger.

Henry was part of the Barcelona team which saw Messi rise from a young, talented winger to a world-class phenomenon. One particular goal, which stunned the footballing world was Messi's solo effort against Malaga back in 2009, where he dribbled past six defenders to complete the effort.

“That defied logic, what he did,” said Henry (via Barca Blaugranes). “You start the ball on your left foot here. How do you go back with that same leg, touch the ball in the air, in between the two (defenders) so make sure that guy doesn’t touch it? He almost fell, and he smashed it into the top corner. That’s not normal.”

Henry registered 228 goals and 103 assists for Arsenal in 377 matches, and 49 goals and 27 assists for Barca in 121 games during his playing career.