Thierry Henry snubs Lionel Messi as he names the best player he's played with

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry recently picked Dennis Bergkamp over Lionel Messi as the best player he has played with in his career. Henry made the comments while covering the UEFA Champions League on CBS Sports.

Along with Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards were also asked about the best players they played with in their respective careers. While Carragher named Steven Gerrard, Richards was quick to pick Manchester City legend Yaya Toure.

When presenter Kate Abdo asked Henry to pick his choice, he quickly replied:

"Dennis Bergkamp."

She questioned back, asking:

"Not Messi?"

The Frenchman was firm with his answer and once again named Bergkamp. However, Abdo wanted to know the reason behind picking the Dutch legend over Messi. Henry, however, wasn't interested in elaborating and shot back:

"Is it quickfire?"

Here's the full video of the interaction:

The former France international spent eight years at Arsenal between 1999 and 2007 before joining Barcelona for a three-year stint, during which he shared the pitch with Lionel Messi. Henry returned to Arsenal on a six-month loan from the New York Red Bulls in 2012.

Bergkamp and Henry played together in north London until 2006 when the Dutchman decided to retire from the sport.

Germany legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge picks Diego Maradona over Lionel Messi

Former Bayern Munich CEO and German legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently chose Diego Maradona over Lionel Messi. Rummenigge argued that the former had to fight much tougher battles than the latter.

He went on to add that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star is often protected by 'rules and referees', which forces him to choose Maradona as the better player.

"Between Maradona and Messi, I choose Diego. He was always beaten by his rivals. Leo is protected by rules and referees," he told Corriere dello Spor

Lionel Messi recently put an end to the GOAT debate by winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in December last year. He has also had a stellar season with PSG, scoring 16 and assisting 14 goals so far this term.

