Arsenal News: Thierry Henry reveals Spotify owner's plans for the takeover

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has claimed Spotify owner Daniel Ek has reached out to the Kroenke family to discuss a possible takeover of the club. Speaking to Sky Sports, Henry also revealed the vision of Daniel Ek if he takes over the club.

The Kroenke family received major backlash from fans due to Arsenal's participation in the European Super League. The league eventually disbanded.

There has been strong criticism of the owners of the participating clubs and Spotify owner Daniel Ek, a lifelong Arsenal fan, took the opportunity to express his desire to buy the club.

Thierry Henry has been speaking publicly for the first time about Daniel Ek’s attempts for an Arsenal takeover and why he, Bergkamp and Vieira are involved 👇https://t.co/rcmeXJ0SOz — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) May 4, 2021

According to reports, Ek will submit a bid in the near future and he is confident that the Kroenke family will listen to his compelling offer. He also has the full backing of Gunner legends like Henry, Patrick Viera and Dennis Bergkamp.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Henry said:

"I know a lot of people wanted to hear about [the takeover. It is true. Daniel is an Arsenal fan, he didn't say it for any publicity. He is an Arsenal fan for a very long time. He already - I'll give you something - reached out [to the Kroenkes] and already said himself that he had collected the funds to make sure that he can put in a good bid."

Henry also said that Arsenal need to find their DNA back. The former Arsenal forward said:

"They now need to listen. A lot of people have been screaming that they want the owner out. We are trying to offer a solution involving the fans and getting the DNA of the club back."

Henry went on to talk about how the takeover can proceed.

He said: "I think it is going to be long and not easy - if it does ever happen. One thing that I want to reiterate is that Daniel will not move away, he will be there waiting to see if they want to sell. That is going to take a very long time, we know what we want to do, but first and foremost we need to make sure that we can take over, if they are listening."

Daniel Ek's vision for Arsenal if he takes over

The legendary Arsenal forward also revealed why the Spotify owner has the support of Henry himself and the likes of Viera and Bergkamp as well.

"He wants to reinject Arsenal's DNA, an identity that for me is long gone. You don't have Arsenal people there among the board that can show the right direction," Henry finished.

Arsenal are currently 9th in the Premier League table and are unlikely to qualify for Europe next season.