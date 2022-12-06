Brazil boss Tite has revealed that he asked for advice from Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti to bring out the best of Vinicius Junior at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Vinicius Junior has been one of Brazil’s standout performers at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Real Madrid left-winger has not only dazzled onlookers with his pace and dribbling, but he has also impressed with his decision-making in the final third of the pitch.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Vinicius Jr is about to end his partnership with Nike!



The Brazilian thinks he's being treated unfairly, especially when he has to wear the Mercurial boots from the old collection.



He feels undervalued.



(Source: as) Vinicius Jr is about to end his partnership with Nike!The Brazilian thinks he's being treated unfairly, especially when he has to wear the Mercurial boots from the old collection.He feels undervalued.(Source: as) 🚨 Vinicius Jr is about to end his partnership with Nike!The Brazilian thinks he's being treated unfairly, especially when he has to wear the Mercurial boots from the old collection.He feels undervalued.(Source: as) https://t.co/pqv8LIcUPc

Vinicius Junior ran the show for Brazil in Monday’s (5 December) 4-1 victory over South Korea, pitching in with a goal and an assist in the World Cup round-of-16 encounter. Speaking to the press after the match, his national team coach Tite disclosed that he received advice from Ancelotti on the best utilization of Vinicius Junior.

“I asked Ancelotti for advice on what we could do, what tactical functions they did in Madrid so that he would play like he did in Madrid for the national team,” said Tite (via Marca).

“We talked about offensive situations that would give him creative freedom, one-on-one, the creative process. It is a beautiful and transparent thing of two technicians who want the best of him.”

Vinicius Junior, who has set the 2022 FIFA World Cup alight with a goal and two assists in three matches, has enjoyed a fine run in front of goal at Real Madrid. The Brazilian has appeared in 21 games for Los Blancos in the 2022-23 season, scoring 15 goals and claiming five assists across competitions.

Robert Pires wants France and Brazil to meet in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Former Arsenal star Robert Pires has talked about his dream World Cup final, disclosing that he wants Brazil and France to meet in Doha on 18 December. Pires claimed that both teams had top-drawer footballers and could offer an amazing finale.

The Frenchman told Scroll.in:

“I want to see the same final as 1998. It will be amazing as both teams have some great players.”

Unsurprisingly, the Frenchman expressed his desire to see France come out on top, just like they did in the 1998 FIFA World Cup final (3-0 win).

“So yeah, France vs Brazil in Doha and the winner will be... France (laughs),” he concluded.

Both France and Brazil have to overcome tough hurdles before they can think about facing each other at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on 18 December. The Selecao’s next challenge, in the quarter-finals, comes in the form of Croatia. France, on the other hand, will take on England for a place in the semi-finals.

Poll : 0 votes