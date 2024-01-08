“Things could develop quickly” - Journalist claims Arsenal have made their move to sign Manchester United target 

Arsenal are reportedly in conversation with Everton for their midfielder Amadou Onana amid interest from Manchester United.

The Belgium international joined the Toffees from Lille last summer for a reported €35 million. He has since impressed, making a total of 56 appearances, bagging three goals and assists each.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their midfield department due to Thomas Partey's injury concerns. This campaign, the Ghana international has completed just four Premier League appearances and remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Providing an update on Onana's situation, journalist Sacha Tavolieri wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Talks intensive currently ongoing between #EvertonFC & #ArsenalFC for Amadou Onana. The Belgian midfielder’s - who has always put his priority to stay in Premier League - keen on the move. Things could develop quickly."

Expand Tweet

Should Onana join the north Londoners in January, he could occupy the defensive midfield role, allowing Declan Rice to venture further forward. Mikel Arteta has utilised multiple players, including Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz and Rice, in the attacking midfield role on the left-hand side.

A move to the Emirates would also earn Onana the opportunity to challenge for the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. Arsenal are currently fourth in the league, with 40 points, five behind leaders Liverpool and face Porto in the Round of 16 stage of the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Everton are placed 17th in the English top flight after being handed a 10-point deduction for breaching the league's financial rules.

Arsenal target admits to being a Gunners fan during his childhood days

Victor Boniface (via Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly linked with a move for Nigerian striker Victor Boniface amid issues with finding the net this campaign (via The Boot Room). They've scored the fewest goals of all sides in the top five of the Premier League (37).

Gabriel Jesus has struggled with injury and has scored just three league goals this campaign from 15 appearances. He's also missed 10 matches across competitions due to injury.

Admitting that he grew up admiring the north Londoners, Boniface told the The Obi One Podcast (via The Boot Room):

"Me, right from my younger days, I have been an Arsenal fan."

The striker moved to Bayer Leverkusen from Union Saint-Gillois for a reported €20 million plus add-ons in the summer of 2022. Since then, he's bagged 17 goals from 51 appearances across competitions.

This season, the 23-year-old has netted 10 times in the Bundesliga and helped his club to the top of the German top flight. With his side contending for the title, it will be interesting to see whether Boniface moves to the Emirates in January.