"Things should be different" - Fulham backed to defeat Manchester United by Pundit

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has tipped Fulham to earn a shock victory over Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend.

Manchester United will face Fulham at Craven Cottage in their 14th Premier League match of the season on Sunday (13th November). It will be their final match before club football halts ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Red Devils go into the game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa in their last league match. They will thus be hopeful of bouncing back with a win when they lock horns with the Cottagers.

Manchester United currently sit fifth in the league table with 23 points from 13 matches so far. A victory over Fulham would see them go into the break placed fifth in the standings.

Reflecting on the club's season so far, Sutton believes Erik ten Hag should be pleased with how things have gone. The former striker also suggested that the World Cup break will help the Old Trafford outfit. He said on BBC Sport:

"I actually think Erik ten Hag should be happy with his first few months of work at Old Trafford but we saw last week when they lost at Aston Villa that he has not solved all his problems, and it feels to me like they are a team who needs the World Cup break to regroup and to go again."

However, Sutton went on to question some of the decisions Ten Hag has made recently, including handing the captain's armband to Cristiano Ronaldo. He said:

"Ten Hag has made a few baffling decisions of late - using Harry Maguire as a striker against Real Sociedad and then making Cristiano Ronaldo captain against Villa."

Looking ahead to Manchester United's upcoming match, the former Chelsea man predicted that Fulham will earn a shock 2-1 win against them. He added:

"His side have lost three games on the road already this season and I think they will come a cropper at Craven Cottage too."

"I wouldn't say I was disappointed by the way Fulham played against Manchester City's 10 men for an hour last weekend, but they didn't seem to have any belief they would win at Etihad Stadium."

"Things should be different on their own patch and I think they will spring one final shock before the season stops. 2-1."

Manchester United beat Aston Villa in the EFL Cup

The Red Devils notably bounced back from their defeat to Aston Villa with a win in the EFL Cup on Thursday (10th November). They beat the same opponents 4-2 to progress into the fourth round of the tournament.

Ten Hag and Co. will now face Vincent Kompany's Burnley in the fourth round of the EFL Cup. The match is scheduled to face the Championship outfit when club football resumes after the FIFA World Cup.

