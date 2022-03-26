"Things are not easy at Manchester United" - Alan McInally says star forward will be disappointed at not making England squad

Former top-flight star Alan McInally feels Jadon Sancho has been one of the bright spots for Manchester United in recent weeks. The Scot believes the forward will be upset to have missed out on a place in the England national team.

The Red Devils signed Sancho from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund for around £73 million last summer. He made a slow start to his life at Old Trafford, but appears to have kicked into gear in recent weeks.

Sancho has scored two goals and provided three assists in Manchester United's last six matches. He also found the back of the net in the side's FA Cup defeat to Middlesbrough last month.

Despite his recent form, the 22-year-old still missed out on a spot in the England team for their upcoming friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast. McInally, who feels Sancho has not been better than Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, thinks the forward will be disappointed by his omission.

The former Aston Villa star also insisted that the Red Devils should have spent the money they spent on Sancho elsewhere. However, he feels the forward has been one of their better players recently. He told Footy Accumulators:

"He will [be thinking why he is not in the England squad]. I did say at the very beginning, I don't know why Man United are spending all that money on Sancho, I thought they could have spent it elsewhere. But to be fair to Jadon Sancho, he has been a little bit of a spark in the last five or six weeks for Manchester United. He's been one of the plusses for sure, but you can't say his form is way better than the likes of [Bukayo] Saka and stuff like that."

"I think he will still be disappointed that he is not in the squad, for sure. When you have been in the [England] squad and you're at one of the top clubs, you're always thinking 'I'm going to be there'. When you're not, you've to look at yourself and think 'What do I need to do more?' because he obviously has to. He is in a position, Sancho, where things are not easy at Manchester United."

Sancho has scored five goals and provided three assists from 33 matches across all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit this season.

Can Manchester United secure top four finish?

The Red Devils have had a poor 2021-22 season so far. They sacked their permanent manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier in the campaign, while they have also been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Ralf Rangnick's side are facing the risk of missing out on a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. They currently sit sixth in the table with 50 points from 29 points.

Manchester United are four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who also have a game in hand.

