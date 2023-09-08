"Things haven't got much better" - Martin Keown claims Manchester United star has been scapegoated by the club's fans

Martin Keown reckons Harry Maguire is being made a scapegoat by Manchester United fans and hasn't seen much improvement since he was dropped by Erik ten Hag.

Maguire is enduring a difficult spell at Old Trafford after being frozen out of the first-team by Ten Hag. He was stripped of the club's captaincy earlier this summer and sits behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order.

It's fair to say that the majority of Manchester United fans were pleased when the 30-year-old was taken out of the Red Devils starting lineup on a consistent basis. His only appearance this season so far is a 23-minute cameo in his side's 3-1 loss to Arsenal last Sunday (September 3).

However, Keown claims that the Old Trafford faithful have made Maguire a scapegoat amid their club's poor form. He also doesn't think the team has improved since he has been dropped by Ten Hag, telling talkSPORT:

"I do feel he gets a lot of unfair criticism and I do feel he's a scapegoat for the Manchester United supporters. I do feel that things haven't got much better since he came out of the team."

The pundit continued by claiming that midfield was the issue that the Red Devils have at the moment:

"Some of us talk about driving buses through football teams and I think you could do that right now with Manchester United. It's through midfield that's the issue and Harry Maguire isn't neccesarilly the problem."

Maguire joined United from Leicester City in 2019 for £85 million which is a world record for a defender. He was made captain by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shortly afterwards and both his fee and that appointment had been a burden on the player.

The veteran defender's performances have been constantly under the microscope and he has often been largely blamed for his side's dismal showings since his arrival.

However, Red Devils fans can't blame him for the way that the team have started this season given he has rarely played. The likes of Tottenham Hotspur (2-0 defeat) and Arsenal (3-1 loss) have cut through United's midfield with ease as Keown alluded to.

Maguire had the opportunity to leave Manchester United in the summer

Harry Maguire could have joined West Ham.

West Ham United reportedly agreed on a £30 million deal for Maguire in the summer, per Sky Sports. However, the England international opted to remain at Old Trafford and never agreed on personal terms with the Hammers.

This only led to further criticism from Manchester United fans given David Moyes' side were willing to give his club career a lifeline. His decision to turn down the move bemused many as he is viewed as fourth in line in the eyes of Ten Hag.

Maguire has two years left on his contract with the Red Devils but is bound to continue being linked with a departure. He made 31 appearances across competitions last season, helping his side keep 17 clean sheets.