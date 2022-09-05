"Things like that remind me of Carlos Tevez" - Rio Ferdinand lauds Manchester United star who has improved by going back to basics

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Marcus Rashford for 'going back to basics' to regain his form for the Red Devils.

Manchester United took their winning run in the Premier League to four games by beating Arsenal on Sunday (September 4). They brought the Gunners' perfect start to the season to an end, handing them a 3-1 defeat.

Starring in the game for the Red Devils was Rashford, who appears to have found his form recently. The 24-year-old provided the assist for Antony's opener and went on to score two goals himself.

The England international has thus seemingly put his bad run of form to bed. He has found the back of the net thrice and provided two assists for his teammates in the last four matches for Erik ten Hag's side.

Ferdinand is of the view that Rashford simplifying his game has helped him regain his form. Impressed with the forward's desire to press and chase balls, the Manchester United great likened him to former Red Devils teammate Carlos Tevez. Speaking on his own YouTube channel, the ex-defender said [via Squawka]:

“The catalyst for that [his renewed confidence and form] is going back to basics. And that’s what we’ve been asking for. He’s gone back to basics. He’s chasing balls into the goalkeeper, chasing lost causes."

“Things like that remind me of Carlos Tevez. He was the player who got the fans off their seat for things like that. He got the crowd going and generated an atmosphere, and made the opposition players think ‘right we’ve got to go as well’."

“If he can keep that in his game, then the other elements that he has, the quality, the ability to run in behind teams and then score or set up his team-mates, they then come."

“But you have to do the hard stuff first. The stuff that you may feel you aren’t getting rewarded for first. But the reward will come later.”

Manchester United move to fifth in the league table

Manchester United got off to a horrendous start under Ten Hag, losing their first two games of the season. They even found themselves sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table after those matches.

However, the Old Trafford outfit have since turned things around, winning four games on the bounce. They are now placed fifth in the table with 12 points from six games.

Ten Hag and Co. will now kick-off their UEFA Europa League campaign this week. They are scheduled to host Real Sociedad at Old Trafford on Thursday (September 8).

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer