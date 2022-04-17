"Things are looking bleak" - Jay Bothroyd insists Arsenal lack key threat that Manchester United and Tottenham possess

Former Premier League striker Jay Bothroyd has claimed that Arsenal's lack of a proper goalscorer gives Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur an edge in the race for the top four.

The Gunners suffered a 1-0 defeat to 12th-placed Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. Mikel Arteta's side have now lost three games in a row in the top flight and face the risk of missing out on a top four finish.

It is worth noting that Arsenal have won only one of their last five Premier League matches. The north London giants, who now sit sixth in the table, managed to score just two goals in those games.

Bothroyd has pointed out that the lack of a potent goalscorer is proving to be a problem for the Gunners, who are now behind Manchester United and Tottenham in the league. The former top flight striker also explained that things are looking bleak for Arteta's side, with games against Chelsea, the Red Devils and Spurs coming up. He told Sky Sports [via Inside Futbol]:

“When you look at Arsenal, no goals in three games [one goal] and three losses. And then you have got Chelsea away, Man United at home, West Ham away and then you have got the north London derby away. Things are looking bleak at the moment."

“You look at Man United, they have got Ronaldo to score goals, you look at Tottenham, they have got Son and Kane, but Arsenal don’t have a goal threat like that. That’s why it worries me and it must worry the manager.”

The Gunners have earned 54 points from 31 matches in the Premier League. They are three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, while being level on points with Manchester United.

Can Arsenal finish in the top four ahead of Manchester United and Tottenham?

While the Gunners now sit sixth in the table, they have a game in hand over Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. They will go three points above the Red Devils and equal Spurs' tally if they win that extra match.

Arsenal's recent form, though, is proving to be a major concern in their bid to finish in the top four. Having lost to Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton in consecutive matches, it remains to be seen if they can bounce back in the coming weeks.

The Gunners' upcoming matches against top four rivals Manchester United and Spurs could have a huge say on their Champions League aspirations.

