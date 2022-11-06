"Things you love to see" "Bring it on" - Liverpool fans can't contain their excitement as key player returns to starting XI for Tottenham Hotspur clash

Liverpool have named Ibrahima Konate in their starting line-up to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today (6th November), leaving fans thrilled.

Liverpool will lock horns with Tottenham away from home in the Premier League this evening. They will go into the match looking to bounce back from their consecutive defeats to Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

The Reds notably earned a 2-0 victory over Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (1st November). They will thus also look to take confidence from their performance against the Serie A club.

Tottenham, on the other hand, currently sit third in the league table with 26 points from 13 matches. However, they have lost two of their last three matches in the English top-flight, while also conceding six goals.

The Anfield outfit will hence be hopeful of returning to winning ways in the league with a victory over Spurs today. With less than an hour to until kick-off, they have announced their starting XI for the match.

Jurgen Klopp has notably made just one change to the team that succumbed to defeat to Leeds at Anfield last weekend. Ibrahima Konate has taken Joe Gomez's place in defense.

The France international missed the start of the season due to a knee injury. He returned to action last month and started in the team's victories over Rangers and Napoli in the Champions League.

Konate has now been handed his first Premier League start of the season against Spurs. His last league appearance came in their 2-1 loss to Arsenal, when he came on as a second-half substitute.

Gomez has played 10 league games for the Merseyside-based club this term, but has left a lot to be desired. Fans are thus delighted to see Konate back in the starting XI this evening. Here is how they reacted to the news on Twitter:

ShakarLFC @Shakar26641672 Nunez, Elliott, Thiago and Konate ball Nunez, Elliott, Thiago and Konate ball 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

Alex95 @cadburysmeaow twitter.com/LFC/status/158… Liverpool FC @LFC



How we line-up to face Spurs in the capital this afternoon #TOTLIV Team newsHow we line-up to face Spurs in the capital this afternoon #TOTLIV Team news 📋How we line-up to face Spurs in the capital this afternoon 🔴 Hopefully this line up will be finally good enough to get #LFC a 1st win away in the league this season! Konate is the key here! #TOTLIV Hopefully this line up will be finally good enough to get #LFC a 1st win away in the league this season! Konate is the key here! #TOTLIV twitter.com/LFC/status/158…

Liam Matthews @LiamMLFC Nunez, Konate and Thiago all play? It's not ending in a loss. Bring it onnnnn Nunez, Konate and Thiago all play? It's not ending in a loss. Bring it onnnnn

Here is how Tottenham line up against Liverpool

Tottenham earned a 3-2 victory over AFC Bournemouth in their last Premier League match. They also go into the match against Liverpool on the back of a 2-1 win against Marseille in the UEFA Champions League.

Antonio Conte has made three changes to the team that beat Bournemouth last weekend. Eric Dier, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ivan Perisic have been named in the starting line-up to face the Reds.

Dier appears to have replaced Davinson Sanchez in defense, while Bentancur has come in for Oliver Skipp. Perisic has notably replaced Heung-min Son in attack and will seemingly play alongside Harry Kane up front.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes