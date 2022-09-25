"Clean sheet vs Man City then" - Manchester United fans rejoice as defender earns much-needed rest on international duty

Manchester United fans were delighted to see French superstar Raphael Varane rested for his country's UEFA Nations League away clash against Denmark on September 26.

Varane captained the Les Blues during their 2-0 home win against Austria on September 23. However, United fans were concerned that the World Cup-winning defender might sustain an injury while away on international duty.

He played the full 90 minutes against Austria. However, Didier Deschamps has decided to start with a back-three of Upamecano, William Saliba, and Benoit Badiashile against Denmark.

Here are some of the best reactions from Red Devils fans on Twitter as Raphael Varane is rested against Denmark:

D🔰 @UTDSanchoxD Varane Rested?? Clean sheet Vs man city then Varane Rested?? Clean sheet Vs man city then

ElectricUnited @ElectricUnited_ Raphael Varane is on the bench tonight against Denmark, he has been rested Raphael Varane is on the bench tonight against Denmark, he has been rested 🇫🇷

The reason behind Manchester United fans celebrating Raphael Varane getting rested is quite understandable. Varane has been absolutely rock solid for the Red Devils so far this season.

The former Real Madrid star has made six appearances for his club and has formed a formidable partnership with Lisandro Martinez.

United will visit the Etihad Stadium next as they take on Manchester City in an away clash in the Premier League on October 2.

Given the firepower that Pep Guardiola's team possesses and their striker Erling Haaland's stellar form, Erik ten Hag will need his best defenders to fend off City's threat.

Manchester United star Raphael Varane opens up on life in England

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane

Manchester United played a masterstroker when they tied down Raphael Varane to a four-year-deal in 2021 after completing a £34 million move from Real Madrid for the defender.

However, the four-time UEFA Champions League winner didn't perform at his absolute best during his first season in England. He has had much improved form this season.

While reflecting on his time in England, here's what the 29-year-old told reporters (via RMC Sport):

"I’m very happy. I’m enjoying it a lot. Last season was irregular for me. This start to the season, we’re getting good results, taking pleasure in playing, in fighting together, I also came to England to live emotions like that, and every game is a battle, a challenge. I like it. Being able to play regularly, having had a full pre-season, allows me to feel good on the pitch."

Ten Hag has deployed Varane and Lisandro Martinez at the heart of United's defense for the better part of this campaign. Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia have also secured their spots in the first XI under the Dutch tactician.

