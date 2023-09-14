"Things do seem to be coming together for them" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Wolves v Liverpool

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has predicted Liverpool to defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers in their Premier League matchup at the Molineux on Saturday, September 16.

The Premier League is set to return this weekend after a two-week gap due to the international break. Jurgen Klopp and Co. will be looking to make it four wins in a row this season against an unpredictable Wolves side.

Liverpool bounced back after a 1-1 draw against Chelsea to secure impressive wins against Bournemouth (3-1), Newcastle United (2-1), and Aston Villa (3-0). They are currently third in the standings with 10 points.

On the other hand, Wolves are still coming together as a unit under new manager Gary O'Neil. They have lost three games and only won one so far this season and are currently 15th with three points.

The Reds have the statistical advantage, having won 12 of their last 13 games against Wolves. However, it is important to note their only defeat was a 3-0 loss in this exact same fixture last season.

Sutton has predicted Jurgen Klopp's men to secure all three points. He wrote (via BBC Sport):

"I said a few weeks ago that I think Liverpool are going to be Manchester City's closest challengers this season and things do seem to be coming together for them. Keeping hold of Mohamed Salah despite the interest from Saudi Arabia was massive. The Reds' forward line is formidable and I like the look of their new midfield too."

He added:

"Wolves are not playing badly, and were a bit unlucky to lose to Crystal Palace before the international break, but I don't see them keeping Liverpool out."

Sutton's prediction: 0-2

Liverpool forward at risk of not featuring for Reds against Wolves

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez is at risk of not featuring for the Reds against Wolverhampton Wanderers this Saturday. The 24-year-old was substituted at half-time for Uruguay against Ecuador in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on September 12 due to muscle difficulties.

Despite being named on the bench for the Reds for the first three games, Nunez scored a brilliant double against Newcastle to secure a 2-1 win. He was given an opportunity to start the next week against Aston Villa and impressed, providing an assist.

Unfortunately, Nunez may not be fit enough to feature against Wolves. Marcelo Bielsa gave an update on the Uruguayan's condition after the game saying (via Rousing the Kop):

"Darwin came out because he didn’t arrive well for the match, he had muscular difficulties and that limited his mobility. I thought it was a good idea to replace him because he couldn’t take on the rhythm of the game when we had to press or attack. He made a great effort, but you could see that he wasn’t at his best.”

Nunez, as well as Luis Diaz, Alisson Becker, and Luis Diaz didn't train with their teammates on Thursday (September 14) due to their late returns from international duty.

Jurgen Klopp is likely to give an update on his condition on Friday in his pre-match press conference.