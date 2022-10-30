"Think a little more about the players" - Barcelona star angry with LaLiga over fixture schedule

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has launched an attack on LaLiga organizers over fixture congestion after suffering an injury scare during the Catalans' win against Valencia.

Barcelona played their 12th LaLiga match of the season against Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium on Saturday (October 29). They went into the game looking to bounce back from their 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

It looked like the Blaugrana could be forced to share the spoils with Valencia, with the scoreline reading 0-0 after 90 minutes. However, Robert Lewandowski fired the visitors to a 1-0 win with a goal in injury time.

The win saw Barcelona go atop the LaLiga table with 31 points from 12 games, although Real Madrid could claim their place today (October 30). Xavi's side have also now won three consecutive league games, scoring eight goals and conceding none in the process.

While the Catalans had a largely fruitful trip to Valencia, Kounde received an injury scare on the night. The defender was replaced by Gerard Pique in the 74th minute of the match after he seemingly suffered a knock.

However, speaking after the match, Kounde eased concerns by stating that he had to come off after feeling fatigued. He went on to blast the LaLiga organizers for fixture congestion and for having little concern for the players' welfare. The defender said [via Get French Football News]:

“I think it’s just an overload, nothing serious. They [the organizers] should think a little more about the players. There are a lot of matches. We are sliding down a crazy path, wanting to play so many matches. But those at the top are obviously not worried.”

Barcelona defender Kounde only recently returned from an injury

Barcelona acquired Kounde's services from LaLiga rivals Sevilla for €50 million in the summer. He has since established himself as an important player for them, making 10 appearances across all competitions.

However, the France international recently missed four matches for the Catalans due to an Achilles tendon injury. He then returned to action in the team's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid earlier this month.

Kounde has since started in each of the Camp Nou outfit's five games in all competitions. Xavi will be hopeful that the 23-year-old can avoid further injuries this term as he looks to lead the Blaugrana to LaLiga glory.

It is also worth noting that Kounde is in the mix to earn a place in France's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He will be keen to be in the best shape for the competition.

Poll : 0 votes