"Think of Ozil and Aubameyang at Arsenal" - Graeme Souness suggests Mohamed Salah has eased off after signing bumper Liverpool contract

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has suggested that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has eased off after signing his new mega-deal.

The Egypt international became the highest-paid Liverpool player in history by signing a new three-year contract worth around £350,000 per week, as reported by The Athletic.

However, the former Chelsea winger has struggled to make much of an impact this season so far as Jurgen Klopp's side have also struggled as a unit.

Souness has claimed that Salah has faded this season after signing a lucrative new deal. The Reds hero has compared the situation to what Arsenal have experienced with players like Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the past.

Souness has also urged Salah to prove him wrong and get back to his usual best. The Scotsman told talkSPORT:

“I mentioned Salah at the weekend, and I hope I’m wrong when I’m saying this because hopefully he saw it at the weekend and gets angry with me and says I’m going to prove him wrong.”

“I just hope it’s not the case with him that he’s signed a new contract and he’s got in his armchair."

He added:

“I say that because think of Ozil and Aubameyang at Arsenal, that’s exactly what happened with them and a big contract.”

Souness has claimed that Salah has been less involved and lethargic this season and urged him to buckle up. He said:

“I was disappointed obviously in the result when they went to Old Trafford, and [Lisandro] Martinez went through Salah in the first five minutes in his left-back area.

“And the rest of the game Salah was looking over his shoulder to see where he was. Is he coming again? I’ve not seen that before, he’s not someone who wants to get involved in the meatier part of the game, Salah."

He continued:

“He’s too quick, too clever, and too cute, but that’s the first time I’ve seen him blatantly look for someone and not wanting to be kicked again. Just get on with it. I hope I’m wrong and Salah, if you’re listening, prove me wrong – please.”

Salah has scored two goals and bagged two assists in six Premier League games for Liverpool. At this stage last season, he bagged five goals and three assists.

Liverpool need to recover from their slow start to the season

Liverpool have looked quite poor this season by their usual standards and so have been several of their key players, including Mohamed Salah. They are seventh in the league table with only two wins from six games.

The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson have also struggled to make much of an impact. Their big-money summer signing Darwin Nunez has failed to make a positive impression as well.

Jurgen Klopp's side have also been terribly unlucky with injuries, especially in the middle of the park.

We will have to wait and see whether they can recover from such a horrific start to the season but they certainly have the personnel to do so.

