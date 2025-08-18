“Think what you want” - When Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to reporters about Lionel Messi controversially passing penalty to Suarez

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo claimed in 2016 that he knew the exact reason why Lionel Messi passed the ball during a penalty against Celta Vigo. The Portuguese superstar was unwilling to talk to the media about it, but hinted that it was to help Luis Suarez catch up in the Golden Boot race.

Messi stepped up to take a penalty for Barcelona against Celta Vigo in 2016, and stunned the world by not shooting. Instead, the Argentine passed the ball slightly forward for Luis Suarez to come charging in and score.

Ronaldo spoke about the penalty a few days later and hinted that it was Messi's way of stopping the Real Madrid forward from winning the Golden Boot in the league and said (via SPORT):

"I know why Leo did it and I'm not going to say any more than that, you can think what you want now."

Then Barcelona manager Luis Enrique also spoke about the penalty and dismissed claims that it was disrespectful and controversial. He said (via TNT Sports):

"There will be a big debate and some will like it, some won't, but as Barca players and members of the club, as well as winning trophies we try to enjoy our football in a spectacular way."

"What we have to do is enjoy our football, respect our opponents and try and show that we are better at them at football. In this country a bad tackle is more acceptable than a piece of skill. We don't care about the criticism. We know where it comes from. It's a legal way to take it, and we all remember Cruyff doing it. I wouldn't have done it as I would have fallen over."

Had Lionel Messi scored from the penalty, it would have been his 300th goal in La Liga. He finished his Barcelona career with 474 goals in the league, while Cristiano Ronaldo managed 311 in the Spanish top flight during his time at Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi's penalty pass was not to help Luis Suarez catch Cristiano Ronaldo

While Cristiano Ronaldo hinted that Lionel Messi was helping Luis Suarez beat the Real Madrid superstar for the Golden Boot, Neymar revealed that the pass was not meant for the Uruguayan forward. The Brazilian claimed that he and Messi had decided to go for the penalty pass, but the former Liverpool man took the shot as he was closer.

He said (via TNT Sports):

"It was for me, we had practiced it in training! Leo and myself had practiced but Luis was closer and he scored it. Our friendship is the most important thing. It doesn't matter who scores the goals just that we win the games."

Luis Suarez ended up winning the Pichichi Trophy (Golden Boot in LaLiga) in the 2015/16 season. The Barcelona striker scored 40 goals in the league while Cristiano Ronaldo finished with 35, nine more than Lionel Messi.

