"This is what it is all about" - Ralf Rangnick explains how Manchester United's rebuild can be quicker than the one Jurgen Klopp had at Liverpool

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has claimed that his club could rebuild a lot quicker than Liverpool, considering the Red Devils lock down their “destination haven.”

Manchester United are set to endure their fifth consecutive trophyless season, their worst run in over 40 overs. They also find themselves in a difficult position in the Premier League top-four race, meaning they might not feature in the Champions League next season. The club are in dire need of restructuring, which is set to commence in the summer itself following the appointment of a permanent manager.

Their arch-rivals, Liverpool, went through something similar under Jurgen Klopp in 2015. The manager slowly and steadily manned the ship and guided them to Champions League glory in the 2018-19 season. The next season, he won the Reds their 19th league title, ending a 30-year drought.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #MUFC



Ajax & Man United in contact to discuss €2m clause - announcement timing depends on this [not today/tomorrow]. Erik ten Hag to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement on contract now set to be completed. Mitchell van der Gaag, priority candidate for coaching staff.Ajax & Man United in contact to discuss €2m clause - announcement timing depends on this [not today/tomorrow]. Erik ten Hag to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement on contract now set to be completed. Mitchell van der Gaag, priority candidate for coaching staff. 🔴🤝 #MUFCAjax & Man United in contact to discuss €2m clause - announcement timing depends on this [not today/tomorrow]. https://t.co/byQvO8Pkn5

Rangnick, who is set to take on an advisory role this summer, claimed that the Red Devils could complete their rebuild in a shorter span. According to the German, the 20-time Premier League winners could have quick success if they shop according to their requirements. He said (as per the Manchester Evening News):

“I don’t think a club like Manchester United can afford to take three or four years in order to achieve that and I don’t think that is necessary. We spoke about Liverpool earlier on and how long it took them. After two or three windows, if you know what you are looking for. If you don’t know what you are looking for you will always be looking for a needle in a haystack. If you know what kind of football you want to play and what kind of profiles for each individual position, then it is about finding them and convincing them to come.”

Rangnick then urged Manchester United to never lose sight of their goal, claiming that it made all the difference. The former RB Leipzig coach added:

“Liverpool finished eighth [In Klopp’s debut season]. The year after they didn’t play European football at all, so the full focus in the second season of Jurgen was on the Premier League and the national cup competitions. Then it took two transfer windows. But even in the other transfer windows that came later on, they made a lot of very, very good transfers and signings. This is what it is all about. It is not complicated. It is not rocket science. But in order to have the best possible wind, you need to know what your destination haven is. If you don’t know that, it is always difficult.”

Rangnick calls for aggression in Manchester United’s clash against Liverpool

The two most decorated teams in England will renew their rivalry when Rangnick’s Manchester United make the trip to the Reds’ Anfield on Tuesday night (19 April).

In their previous meeting earlier in the season, Manchester United succumbed to a 5-0 defeat at Old Trafford. Mohamed Salah was the star of the show following his sublime hat-trick.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Talks to appoint Mitchell Van der Gaag as assistent will continue this week. Manchester United will not announce Erik ten Hag as new manager today - timing will depend on final agreement with Ajax for €2m clause. Matter of time, while contracts are being prepared.Talks to appoint Mitchell Van der Gaag as assistent will continue this week. Manchester United will not announce Erik ten Hag as new manager today - timing will depend on final agreement with Ajax for €2m clause. Matter of time, while contracts are being prepared. 🇳🇱 #MUFCTalks to appoint Mitchell Van der Gaag as assistent will continue this week.

Rangnick’s predecessor, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was at the helm for the match, making Tuesday’s clash the German’s first meeting with Liverpool while managing United.

He has urged his team to play with intensity and take a proactive approach against the Premier League title hopefuls. Rangnick explained:

“For us, it is about showing that commitment on the pitch. We need to be aggressive. Although there might be a lot of defensive work coming up for us tomorrow, we still need to be proactive. Just sitting back and keeping our fingers crossed that we don’t concede any goals is not enough against a team like Liverpool. We need to have the best possible balance of being defensively organised but still proactive, aggressive and whenever there is a chance to create moments ourselves, be it in transitional moments or in possession we have to do that.”

While Liverpool are second in the standings with 73 points, Manchester United are 19 points behind in fifth place, having played a game more than Klopp's side.

