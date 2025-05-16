"This is not how we should act as Liverpool fans" - Mo Salah on boos aimed at Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has urged fans not to boo outgoing right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Englishman is leaving Anfield at the end of the season on a free transfer.

Since announcing his decision to leave, Alexander-Arnold received boos from the home faithful when he came on midway through the second half of the 2-2 Premier League home draw with Arsenal last weekend. He was subjected to chants whenever he touched the ball.

Salah, though, isn't happy to see the treatment Alexander-Arnold is receiving from fans. He said (as per Asim):

"The fans have been harsh with him. He didn't deserve it (the boos). He deserves fans to treat him the best way possible because he gives his all to the fans.

On the reception Alexander-Arnold got against Arsenal at Anfield when he had come on, Salah said:

"I was surprised because this is not how we should act as Liverpool fans. ... he has given it his all for 20 years. It (the boos) shouldn't be. I hope that will change next game, Brighton, or the last game of the season because he deserves a farewell."

Alexander-Arnold has four goals and eight assists in 43 games across competitions this season. Overall, he has 23 goals and 92 assists in 353 games across competitions for the Reds, winning every possible title - including two Premier League - except the UEFA Europa League.

How has Mohamed Salah fared for Liverpool this season?

Liverpool FC attacker Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah - who has recently renewed his stay at Liverpool - is in the midst of a superb campaign. In 50 games across competitions, he has bagged 33 goals and 23 assists.

That includes league-leading tallies of 28 goals and 18 assists in 36 outings in the Premier League, where Arne Slot's side have already sealed the title. It's their second title in the Premier League era, moving level with arch-rivals Manchester United (20) for most English top-flight titles.

Salah has also bagged three goals and four assists in nine games in the UEFA Champions League, where the Reds lost on penalties in the Round of 16 to Paris Saint-Germain. In the EFL Cup - where Slot's side lost to Newcastle United in the final - the Egyptian has contributed two goals and an assist.

