“This is actually a banger,” “Class tbh” – Fans in awe as ChatGPT comes up with ‘amazing’ chant for Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister

ChatGPT has come up with a song for Liverpool's new-signing Alexis Mac Allister. Fans are loving every bit of it. The song is in the tune of 'Ecuador' by Sash.

The lyrics of the song read:

"Jurgen said, 'I've seen ya winning with Argentina

I need a centre mid too' and so he sent a bid through

and now we've got Alexis - Alexis is majestic

Mac Allister is magic! He's Red and it's fantastic!"

The Argentine was a crucial part of the La Albiceleste team that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was also a great performer for Brighton & Hove Albion during the 2022-23 season, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists in 40 matches across competitions.

Hence, it's no wonder that fans are over the moon for having the player in Merseyside. Jurgen Klopp's team struggled in the midfield last season. The likes of James Milner, Naby Keita, and Arthur Melo have also left. Hence, midfield reinforcement was necessary.

Fans are now reacting to the latest Mac Allister song. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"This is actually a banger wtf."

Another claimed:

"Class tbh.'

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as ChatGPT came up with a chant for Liverpool's new-signing Alexis Mac Allister:

How much did Liverpool pay for Alexis Mac Allister?

Fans believe that Liverpool pulled off a bargain as they shelled out only £35 million to add Alexis Mac Allister to the ranks. That's a very low sum considering that the player was in demand.

He was contracted with Brighton until the end of the 2024-25 season. His current estimated market value is around €42 million. Hence, the Reds certainly did a great piece of business.

Considering the Argentine is only 24, he can become a mainstay at the heart of the team's midfield for the years to come. He is already a proven player in the Premier League. It looks like Klopp's team have finally found what they lacked for so long.

