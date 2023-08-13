"This is actually rigged", "Vardrid paying refs again" - Barcelona fans in disbelief as star player gets sent off in La Liga game against Getafe

Barcelona winger Raphinha was sent off during the La Liga matchday 1 clash against Getafe. Fans on Twitter are reacting to the Brazilian winger being dismissed.

Raphinha, who started the game alongside Robert Lewandowski in the attack, was sent off in the 42nd minute of the match, which is goalless at halftime. He was involved in a challenge with Getafe full-back Gaston Alvarez and was given marching orders as a result of that.

The Blaugrana are down to 10 men in their opening La Liga game of the season and fans on Twitter are reacting as one of them wrote on the social media platform:

"BROO THIS IS ACTUALLY RIGGED."

Another fan commented:

"Vardrid paying refs again."

One fan wrote:

"Wouldn't have happened if the ref had control of this game, needs sacking!"

Yet another fan claimed:

"Rigged for Vardrid."

One more fan commented:

"Getafe does wwe elbows but raphinha gets sent off."

The Blaugrana had almost 76% possession in the first half against Getafe, however, the Catalan club failed to carb out a goal from that.

Frenkie de Jong reacted to being named one of Barcelona's captains

Frenkie de Jong has been named one of the Barcelona captains for the 2023-24 season. The Dutchman, who signed from Ajax in 2019, is one of the team's most important players.

Speaking about being named a captain of the team, De Jong said (via Barca Universal):

“It is a great honor to be among the captains. It was always a dream to play here, and being among the captains when you’re not from Spain or Catalonia, is a great honor.”

De Jong further went on to share his views on leadership, telling:

“People get confused sometimes. And they think someone has leadership when he shouts a lot. Or he seems strong when he says ‘Motherf*cker!’… And they think: ‘That guy has a lot of character’. But it’s actually about helping your teammates, doing what you have to do and not disappearing on the pitch at big moments.”

De Jong has so far made 183 appearances for Barcelona since his 2019 move, scoring 15 goals and providing 21 assists. The Dutchman, along with Pedri and Ilkay Gundogan, could form a formidable partnership at the heart of the team's midfield this season.