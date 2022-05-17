"This ain't a 7 game series" - Fans react hilariously as NBA icon LeBron James makes bold prediction for Liverpool vs Real Madrid UCL final

Football fans online made hilarious comments after NBA superstar LeBron James' UEFA Champions League final prediction involving Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The 37-year-old basketball player predicted the Reds to win 4-3 in the final in Paris on May 28.

LeBron James tweeted the following in regards to the upcoming Champions League final:

LeBron James has been a minority shareholder at Liverpool Football Club since 2011. The American basketball star has been pictured wearing a Reds shirt on numerous occasions to show his support for the Premier League side.

However, his predictions did not go down well with football fans on Twitter. Fans started to assume that LeBron James was unaware of the final being just one game and not a best-of-seven playoff.

Others, meanwhile, were astonished to see such a high-scoring prediction.

It is worth mentioning that the NBA Playoffs comprises of a best-of-seven style system where a team needs to win a minimum of four games to progress to the next round.

Here are some of the best tweets in that regard:

Chris @ChrisssFCB @KingJames @stephenhabgood Bro you think this is a 7 game series or something @KingJames @stephenhabgood Bro you think this is a 7 game series or something😭

Hersini @HersiniHLFC @KingJames @stephenhabgood Bron thinks the CL final is going 7 games. @KingJames @stephenhabgood Bron thinks the CL final is going 7 games.

Both sides will be looking to end the season on a high by winning the Champions League final later this month. Real Madrid have already lifted the La Liga title and will be in search of securing a league and Champions League double this time around.

It is also worth mentioning that Real Madrid are looking to win their 14th Champions League title in their illustrious history.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have already secured two trophies this season. Jurgen Klopp's side have lifted the Carabao Cup as well as the FA Cup this season. They defeated Chelsea both the times in the final following a penalty shootout.

The Reds are also in the hunt to win the Premier League title this season. As things stand, they are four points behind leaders Manchester City before facing Southampton on Tuesday, 17 May.

Liverpool and Real Madrid last faced each other in the final in 2018

Liverpool and Real Madrid are set to face one another in a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final which took place in Kiev. Los Blancos, then managed by Zinedine Zidane, won the game 3-1.

A goal from Karim Benzema and a brace by Gareth Bale was enough for the Spanish giants to win the Champions League final.

It was Real Madrid's third consecutive Champions League title under Zidane and so far their last one as well.

Liverpool, on the other hand, did not have to wait long to win their Champions League title under Jurgen Klopp. The very next year, the Reds defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final in Madrid in clinch their sixth European Cup.

