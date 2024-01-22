"This is how he always did it on Copacabana beach" - Vinicius Jr reacts to controversial goal in Real Madrid's thrilling win over Almeria

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has poked fun at his controversial goal in his side's dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Almeria on Sunday (January 21).

Vinicius looked to have equalized in the 67th minute, but the goal was initially ruled out. Spanish referee Hernandez Maeso deemed the Brazilian to have handled the ball. But, VAR intervened, and the decision went Madrid's way, with the attacker judged to have shouldered the ball.

It was one of three VAR interventions that overturned original calls in favor of Carlo Ancelotti's side. This was the first time such a scenario had occurred in La Liga this season, per Relevo.

Vinicius hit back at suggestions that he'd used his arm with a playful post on his X account. He stated:

"Great goal!!! This is how he always did it on Copacabana beach."

Almeria raced into a 2-0 first-half lead with goals from Largie Ramazani (1') and Edgar Gonzalez (43'). Real Madrid had a massive job on their hands to try and turn things around.

However, Jude Bellingham netted from the penalty spot in the 57th minute. Vinicius grabbed that controversial equalizer and Dani Carvajal scored a last-gasp 90+9th minute winner.

The victory leaves Real Madrid second in La Liga, a point behind leaders Girona. Ancelotti's men have a game in hand on Blanquivermells.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti insisted every decision including Vinicius' goal was correct

Carlo Ancelotti insisted that all decisions were correct.

Ancelotti was adamant that the three VAR calls that went Real Madrid's way were correct. The Italian coach said (via LiveScore):

"They were decisions reviewed by VAR, but there were three quite simple decisions. I think the right decisions were made. Everyone has their own opinion. I say what I've seen. Almeria played very well, but if you look at the three decisions, they were correct. I'm ready to hear that we won because of VAR."

Almeria were aggrieved with several decisions at the Santiago Bernabeu including Los Blancos' equalizer. Madrid's opener came when they were awarded a penalty after the ball struck Brazilian defender Kaiky Fernandes' arm. But, Antonio Rudiger appeared to make a foul in the build-up.

Vinicius also appeared to encroach Almeria's box when Bellingham took his spot-kick. It was a dramatic game full of drama and the visitors' manager Gaizka Garitano was given a red card for protesting.

Almeria were also furious in the 63rd minute after VAR ruled out Spanish midfielder Sergio Arribas's goal which would have given them a 3-1 lead. Senegalese defensive midfielder Dion Lopy was claimed to have left an arm on Bellingham in the build-up.