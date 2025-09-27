  • home icon
“This is who we are” - Cristiano Ronaldo sends emphatic message after beating Karim Benzema-led Al-Ittihad to open up 3-point lead in title race

By Bhargav
Modified Sep 27, 2025 05:34 GMT
Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo (left); Ronaldo (All pics GETTY)

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo sent a warning to rivals that they mean business after winning 2-0 at Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (September 26).

Sadio Mane broke the deadlock inside nine minutes at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. The defending champions were rocked again when Ronaldo put the visitors two goals to the good nine minutes before hal-time.

A goalless second half ensued, but it was enough to send the Knights of Najd three points clear at the top, with four wins out of four, ending Al-Ittihad's perfect start to the campaign.

also-read-trending Trending

Following Ronaldo's 946th goal for club and country, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner posted on Instagram:

"This is Al Nassr! This is who we are! 🔥"
Playing his third season (second full campaign) with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo is yet to win the top-flight title, finishing second to Al-Ittihad (2022-23) and Al-Hilal (2023-24) before his team finished behind Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal last season.

The Knights of Najd are chasing their first league title since 2019, when Ronaldo was with Juventus. It was their 10th Saudi Pro League title, with only Al-Hilal (21) and Al-Ittihad (14) winning more.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared this season?

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a good start to his third full season in Saudi Arabian football, having arrived at Al-Nassr in December 2022 on a free transfer. He has netted five times and provided an assist in six games across competitions.

Four of those goals have come in as many outings in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo scored in the 5-0 win at Al-Taawoun before drawing a blank in the 2-0 home defeat of Al-Kholood.

The 40-year-old returned to scoring ways with a brace in a 5-1 home win over Al-Riyadh before finding the back of the net in the Friday win at defending champions Al-Ittihad. He's just a goal behind this season's leading scorer and his teammate Joao Felix (five).

Ronaldo's other goal this season and the assist have come in two outings in the Saudi Super Cup, where Jorge Jesus' side lost on penalties to Al-Ahli in the final last month.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
