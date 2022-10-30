"This arrogant dinosaur is holding us back" "Might as well forfeit" - Manchester United fans enraged as Cristiano Ronaldo starts crucial Premier League clash against West Ham

Some Manchester United fans are not pleased to see Cristiano Ronaldo in the Red Devils' starting line-up to face West Ham United today (30th October).

Manchester United will face West Ham at Old Trafford in their 12th Premier League match of the season today. A win against the Irons would see them move above Chelsea and go fifth in the table.

The Red Devils will also be determined to return to winning ways in the league after playing out a 1-1 draw with Chelsea last weekend. They go into the match on the back of a 3-0 victory over Sheriff FC in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (27th October).

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, Manchester United have announced their starting line-up to face West Ham. Erik ten Hag has made three changes to the team that played against Chelsea last weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was among the scorers against Sheriff, has been handed his fourth league start of the season. The forward has replaced Jadon Sancho in the Red Devils' starting XI.

The Portuguese icon was notably dropped from the squad to face Chelsea in Manchester United's previous game. The decision came after he refused to come on as a substitute in the team's win against Tottenham Hotspur on 19th October.

Ronaldo grabbed headlines after he stormed down the tunnel during his team's 2-0 victory over Spurs. It then emerged that he left Old Trafford before the final whistle and was not present in the dressing room after the match.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was thus temporarily banished from Ten Hag's squad. He then resumed training with the team and started in their 3-0 victory over Sheriff, scoring a goal in the process.

Ronaldo's performance against the Moldovan outfit has now been rewarded with a start against West Ham. Not many Manchester United fans, though, are thrilled by the news.

Here is how Red Devils supporters reacted to the news on Twitter:

Tim Murray @TimTimmuzza @Muppetiers I'm thinking I wish Ronaldo wasn't playing. Prefer Garnacho or Sanchors and Rash upfront. @Muppetiers I'm thinking I wish Ronaldo wasn't playing. Prefer Garnacho or Sanchors and Rash upfront.

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Cristiano Ronaldo man, this arrogant dinosaur is holding us back Cristiano Ronaldo man, this arrogant dinosaur is holding us back

T'Spencer @blackfantastic2 Ronaldo, Maguire, and Elanga in the starting 11??? FFS not feeling confident about this one Ronaldo, Maguire, and Elanga in the starting 11??? FFS not feeling confident about this one 😩

grandymaureno999 @grandymaureno Maguire and ronaldo starting. Might aswell forfeit man Maguire and ronaldo starting. Might aswell forfeit man

Lατιf🦅 @iLatif_ Maguire starting?? Herh…Rashford, Ronaldo, Elanga. This front 3 dey toss pass🤢 Maguire starting?? Herh…Rashford, Ronaldo, Elanga. This front 3 dey toss pass🤢

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Manchester United this term?

Cristiano Ronaldo was keen to secure a move away from Old Trafford in the summer transfer window. However, he eventually stayed put, primarily due to a lack of offers from UEFA Champions League clubs.

The 37-year-old has since found playing time hard to come by under Ten Hag, who took charge of the club in the summer. He has amassed just 781 minutes of action in all competitions for the Red Devils this term, scoring three goals in the process.

