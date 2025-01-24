"This is what Arsenal are missing" - Lukas Podolski tells Mikel Arteta he is making a mistake with Gunners star

Lukas Podolski has claimed that Arsenal are not using Kai Havertz properly. He believes that the German is not a striker and they should sign a forward soon.

Speaking to The Athletic, Podolski said that the Gunners need to have a proper forward up front to win trophies. He believes that the former Chelsea man will not be enough to help them get their hands on the Premier League title or the UEFA Champions League trophy. He said:

“I don’t think it is his position. He is not a striker. This is what Arsenal are missing. A Harry Kane or Erling Haaland who is there as a No 9 and scoring 20, 25 goals per season. Kai is a fantastic player, but he is not this classic No 9.

"They [Arsenal] are close and playing good football but maybe for the next step, to not just win the Premier League but the Champions League, you need this kind of striker.”

Mikel Arteta signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea for a reported £65 million in the summer of 2023. The German has been leading their attack this season and is their only option up front following Gabriel Jesus's injury. He's recorded 14 goals and four assists in 30 games across competitions this season.

Arsenal were advised to replace Kai Havertz by pundit

Lukas Podolski was not the first to urge Arsenal to replace Kai Havertz. Craig Burley spoke about the former Chelsea man earlier this month and said that the Gunners needed to sign a proper striker to lead their attack.

He said on ESPN FC via Metro:

"The Manchester United goalkeeper made some very, very good saves. But if you’re going to challenge Liverpool and Man City for the Premier League, you need a player in the frontline that is way more effective than this guy [Havertz]. There are some people, and Mikel Arteta is one of them, who can’t see past Kai Havertz it seems. I know they don’t have many other options but that’s his choice, it’s his choice."

"He’s had transfer windows to address this and he hasn’t done it. He’s unlikely to do it in January, maybe he will with the [Gabriel] Jesus injury. Chelsea were willing to sell the player because he wasn’t prolific and consistent enough. Let’s not forget, Arsenal sign him as a midfielder and that didn’t work so that was another mistake from Mikel Arteta."

Kai Havertz missed chances in the FA Cup third-round clash against Manchester United earlier this month as the Gunners crashed out of the competition on penalties.

